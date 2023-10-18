Pokemon Go Halloween Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s what awaits Pokemon Go players in the Halloween Timed Research, including the tasks and rewards for this challenge.

The Pokemon Go Halloween events will feature the addition of Greavard and Houndstone, as well as increased spawns and Raids for other Ghost-types.

Trainers will be able to get into some of the action thanks to the addition of Halloween Timed Research.

Here’s what Pokemon Go trainers should know about the Halloween Timed Research tasks and rewards.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Halloween Timed Research Tasks

Here are all the Timed Research tasks and the rewards associated with them courtesy of Serebii and LeekDuck.

Step 1 of 3

Catch five Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,500 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Reward: 25 Poke Balls and 1,000 Stardust

Step 2 of 3

Take 1 snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,500 Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon – 2,000 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon – 1,500 Stardust

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon – Pinap Berry x3

Reward: Greavard encounter, 20 Great Balls, 1,000 Stardust

Step 3 of 3

Take 1 snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokemon – 2,000 Stardust

Catch one Ghost-type Pokemon – 2,000 Stardust

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon – 2,000 XP

Reward: Greavard encounter, five Ultra Balls, and Pinap Berry x3

How to Participate in Halloween Timed Research

The Halloween Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest. All trainers can participate in this Timed Research at no additional cost.

This Timed Research is active in conjunction with the Halloween Pokemon Go events. The Timed Research takes place from October 19, 2023, at 10 a.m., through October 31, 2023, at 8 p.m. local time.

This event is time-sensitive. Thus, make sure to complete the tasks and claim your rewards by October 31 at 8 p.m. local time.

That’s everything you need to know about the Halloween Timed Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

