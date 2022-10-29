How to get Pokemon Go Halloween 2022 Zorua Onesie

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon Go players can enter to win a Zorua onesie character clothing item on Twitter to celebrate the Halloween 2022 season, however there are only a limited number available.

Pokemon Go fans have been celebrating the spooky season with a number of limited-time activities. Currently, Legendary Giratina and Mega Banette are lurking in Raid Battles, Zorua is hiding in the wild as player Buddy Pokemon, and costumed species are appearing in the wild for the Halloween 2022 event.

Pokemon Go players can also dress their characters up using spooky poses, with the zombie walk pose getting a shambling revamp, and a new Pumpkaboo Lantern pose available for those who purchase the $5 Halloween 2022 event ticket and complete all four parts of the Timed Research.

However, fans of the Ghost-type, mischief maker Zorua will need to hop on Twitter in the coming days if they want a onesie cuter than the Gengar option currently featured in the Pokemon Go shop. Alongside the debut of Zorua, trainers have a limited-time chance to get a matching onesie, letting those who win celebrate in style.

How to get the Zorua onesie in Pokemon Go

According to the PokemonGoApp Twitter account, players must enter a limited-time contest for a chance to win the Zorua onesie.

The Pokemon Go contest post states, “Follow us and retweet this post with #PokemonGOTrickRTreat and you might just get a treat from @pokemongoapp instantly! Of course, you could also get a trick… Try your luck!” followed by a breakdown in the replies that reads, “Enter by 10/31 for a chance to win 1x Zorua Onesie avatar item (200 total available) or 1x Premium Battle Pass (10,000 total available) in Pokémon GO. No purchase necessary.”

Unfortunately, with only 200 Zorua onesies available, it seems the item will be a rare prize to wear for those lucky enough to obtain it.

Well-known Pokemon influencers like Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick and YouTuber AustinJohnPlays have been among some of the lucky few who have been announced as winners since the start of the contest.

Those hoping to win a Zorua onesie or Premium Battle Pass will want to enter no later than October 31, 2022. For those who don’t win, hopefully the adorable outfit will be added to the Pokemon Go store during the next round of spooky events.