Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Spiritomb Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s 2023 Halloween event comes with a new Timed Research quest focused on the Ghost-type, Spiritomb. Here’s how trainers can complete this quest and earn their rewards.

Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2023 event is in full swing, with Part 1 of the Halloween event set to begin on October 19, 2023 and Part 2 to follow shortly.

As Pokemon fans would expect, this October trainers will be able to catch plenty of spooky Ghost-type Pokemon like Phantump, Pumpkaboo, Gastly, and many more.

Players even have the opportunity to encounter the elusive Spiritomb thanks to an event-exclusive Timed Research quest. Here’s how fans can complete the Halloween 2023 Spiritomb Timed Research quest and earn their rewards.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2023 Spiritomb Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Serebii.net, here are the tasks & rewards included in the Halloween 2023 Spiritomb Timed Research event:

Step 1 of 1

Earn 1080 Stardust – Misdreavus encounter

Earn 1080 XP – Yamask encounter

Make 108 Nice Throws – Pumpkaboo encounter

Make 108 Curveball Throws – Phantump encounter

Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Shuppet encounter

Earn 10,800 XP – Litwick encounter

Spin 8 PokeStops or Gyms – Gastly encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – Drifloon encounter

Rewards: Spiritomb encounter, 108 XP, Stardust x108

How to get Halloween 2023 Spiritomb Timed Research

The Halloween 2023 Spiritomb Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest available as part of the Halloween 2023 Part 1 event.

The Timed Research quest will begin on October 19, 2023, at 10 AM local time and end on October 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time. The tasks and rewards will expire on October 31, at 8 PM so be sure to complete the quest by then to claim your rewards.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2023 Spiritomb event. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

