Pokemon Go Gym glitch reveals the final form of a combined Arcanine and Snorlax
A Pokemon Go player found a weird Gym glitch that reveals what it would look like if an Arcanine and Snorlax morphed together.
Gyms in Pokemon Go are strewn across the globe, all providing a sanctuary where players can take on rival teams. On occasion, though, users may encounter something far more outlandish than expected.
Such an instance could manifest as other annoying Gym users. A strange glitch could be the cause of another type of unexpected encounter.
One especially bizarre glitch involving two different Pokemon took a player by surprise just recently. And the creatures in question – Aracanine and Snorlax – created the most unlikely pair.
Pokemon Go Gym glitch creates an Aracanine and Snorlax hybrid
A user in the Pokemon Go subreddit recently shared a screenshot of their time at a POGO Gym in the University of Florida’s Shepard Broad building. Notably, the image depicts an Aracanine and a Snorlax morphed together.
As seen in the screenshot linked below, it is quite the sight. If ever there were an adorable side to creatures of the eldritch horror variety, this would most certainly be it. The Redditor who stumbled across the glitch gave it the most fitting name, too – Arcalax.
It’s not clear why exactly this Pokemon Go Gym glitched in such a way. But few could argue the bug’s results aren’t at least interesting.
Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time that Snorlax has been thrust in the middle of a Gym monstrosity. Just a few months ago, one Pokemon Go player entered a Gym to find it occupied by a combined Snorlax and Gyarados. It seems some of the monsters can’t be left alone together for too long.