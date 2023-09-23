Pokemon Go Grubbin Community Day Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Grubbin Community Day is here, and with it comes an event-exclusive Timed Research. Here’s your complete guide to the Grubbin Timed Research tasks and rewards.

Grubbin Community Day is scheduled to commence on Saturday, September 23, 2023, starting at 2 PM local time and will be wrapping up three hours later at 5 PM local time. This provides trainers with a three-hour window to reap all the available rewards in Pokemon Go.

This Community Day not only brings an abundance of Grubbin appearances but also introduces a range of bonuses including 3x Catch XP, extended Lure Modules and Incense durations and 2x Catch Candy. Additionally, trainers will have the opportunity to embark on Plugging Along Special Research tasks and gather exclusive rewards this Saturday.

The Grubbin Community Day Timed Research tasks are event-exclusive tasks, giving players a series of objectives to complete starting from 2:00 p.m. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Grubbin Timed Research tasks and the rewards they can earn from completing them.

Pokemon Go Grubbin Timed Research Tasks

Read all about the single Timed Research task and the rewards associated it courtesy of Leek Duck.

Step 1 of 1: Grubbin Community Day Timed Research

Catch 10 Pokemon – 1,000 XP

Reward: Magnetic Lure x1

How to Participate in Grubbin Community Day Timed Research

The Grubbin Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest. All trainers can participate in this Timed Research at no additional cost, starting from 2:00 p.m. local time all the way up to 10:00 p.m. local time on Grubbin Community Day, September 23.

Remember, this event is time-sensitive, so make sure to complete the tasks and claim your rewards within the available window.

That’s everything you need to know about the Grubbin Community Day Timed Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

