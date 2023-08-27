Pokemon Go group stunned after “1 in 125,000” Shiny encounter

A group of Pokemon Go trainers were left stunned after they encountered a wild Oranguru that turned out to be Shiny for all three players.

Pokemon Go fans were able to enjoy the Go Fest 2023 celebration this past weekend, which offered trainers the opportunity to catch tons of Pokemon — including some Legendaries.

Pokemon like Shellos, Goomy, Pachirisu, and Oranguru were prevalent spawns throughout the event, with many trainers hunting for Shiny versions of these briefly common Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

One lucky group of trainers was left floored after the three of them encountered the same Oranguru on the map which ended up being Shiny for all three trainers — something that’s extremely rare.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go trainers stunned after all encountering a Shiny

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit shared photos of the insanely lucky encounter.

The OP asked, “What are the odds of this happening? Or is it a mistake” and shared a picture of three phone screens each ready to catch a Shiny Oranguru. They also provided direct screenshots of each Oranguru that had the same CP but different heights and weights.

Article continues after ad

While fans in the replies noted that trainers over level 30 will encounter Pokemon with the same IVs, the fact that all three were Shiny is still incredibly rare.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One player speculated, “Even if we assume [Shiny odds are] a bit more generous along the lines of 1/50, the odds of all 3 of you getting the exact same shiny is 0.000008 or 1 in 125,000.”

Article continues after ad

While it’s worth noting that Shiny odds during Go Fest 2023 were boosted, clearly this specific type of encounter is still quite rare.

Article continues after ad

However that doesn’t mean it can never happen again, as another lucky trainer claimed to have encountered a similar situation.

“Haha nice!! I just experienced that same thing on Day 1 of GoFest. But ours (girlfriend and fellow Go Player) was a Girafarig and its CP was 666,” claimed another player.

Evidently, these trainers were having a very lucky day. Hopefully, the remainder of Go Fest 2023 went just as well for them.