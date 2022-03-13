The Pokemon Go Gritty and Glacial Special Research story is part of March’s Sandshrew Community Day, and there are some great rewards for players who complete every task.

Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew are the headliners for the Pokemon Go Community Day in March 2022, giving players the chance to evolve Sandslash with exclusive moves and enjoy bonuses like 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance.

There will also be an event-exclusive Special Research story to complete for players who purchase a ticket from the Shop. It’s called the Gritty and Glacial Special Research, and there are some great rewards available.

Below, you’ll find details of every task in the Gritty and Glacial Special Research story in Pokemon Go, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Pokemon Go Gritty and Glacial Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Gritty and Glacial Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Sandshrew – Sandshrew encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Sandshrew Candy

Rewards: Alolan Sandshrew encounter, 2000 Stardust, 1 Incubator

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 sandshrew – 30 Sandshrew Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Evolve 3 Sandshrew – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Sandshrew encounter, 1500 XP, 1 Incense

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Sandshrew Candy

Evolve 1 Sandshrew – 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, 2500 XP, 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! – Sandslash encounter

Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: Alolan Sandslash encounter, 3000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy

How to get the Gritty and Glacial Special Research ticket

If you want to access the Gritty and Glacial Special Research in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game Shop for $1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency).

Remember that the ticket needs to be purchased before the Community Day event is over. Niantic have also confirmed that there will be no in-game medal for completing this Special Research story.

Pokemon Go March Community Day start & end time

The Pokemon Go March Community Day event featuring Sandshrew takes place on Sunday, March 13, 2022, and will run from 11AM until 5PM in each player’s local time.

This means you’ll have six hours to complete the Gritty and Glacial Special Research story and catch enough Sandshrew to evolve a Sandslash that knows the event-exclusive moves.

Once you’ve completed this Special Research story and earned all the rewards, check out everything else that’s happening with our Pokemon Go Sandshrew Community Day guide.

