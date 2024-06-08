Pokemon Go Goomy Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at the special challenge that awaits Pokemon Go players on June 9, 2024, in the form of the Goomy Community Day Special Research.

The June 2024 Community Day focuses on Goomy, which can evolve into Goodra, one of the more powerful Dragon-type Pokemon in all of Pokemon Go. And those who evolve a Sliggoo into Goodra during or up to five hours after the event can add Thunder Punch to its moveset.

On top of that and increased spawn rates for Goomy, a new event-exclusive Special Research challenge will be a part of the festivities.

Here’s a closer look at the challenge.

The Pokemon Company

How to complete the Goomy Community Day Special Research

Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Goomy Community Day Special Research can be found below:

Step 1 of 4

Make five Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Goomy – Goomy encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Goomy Candy

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Goomy encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Goomy – Goomy encounter

Evolve three Goomy – x30 Goomy Candy

Rewards: 4,500 XP, Goomy encounter, x1 Star Piece

Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Goomy – Goomy encounter

Evolve one Sliggoo – x50 Goomy Candy

Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, Sliggoo encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward – x15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward – Goomy Encounter

Claim Reward – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5,500 XP, Goodra Encounter, x3 Rare Candy

This Special Research challenge costs $1.00 USD or the equivalent in one’s region.

The Goomy Community Day Special Research challenge in Pokemon Go will run alongside the Slumbering Sands event, which gives players an increased chance of obtaining a Shiny Komala.