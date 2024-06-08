Pokemon Go Goomy Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Goomy Community Day Special Research tasks & rewardsNiantic
Here’s a look at the special challenge that awaits Pokemon Go players on June 9, 2024, in the form of the Goomy Community Day Special Research.
The June 2024 Community Day focuses on Goomy, which can evolve into Goodra, one of the more powerful Dragon-type Pokemon in all of Pokemon Go. And those who evolve a Sliggoo into Goodra during or up to five hours after the event can add Thunder Punch to its moveset.
On top of that and increased spawn rates for Goomy, a new event-exclusive Special Research challenge will be a part of the festivities.
Here’s a closer look at the challenge.
How to complete the Goomy Community Day Special Research
Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Goomy Community Day Special Research can be found below:
Step 1 of 4
- Make five Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls
- Catch 15 Goomy – Goomy encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Goomy Candy
Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Goomy encounter, x1 Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Goomy – Goomy encounter
- Evolve three Goomy – x30 Goomy Candy
Rewards: 4,500 XP, Goomy encounter, x1 Star Piece
Step 3 of 4
- Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Goomy – Goomy encounter
- Evolve one Sliggoo – x50 Goomy Candy
Rewards: 4,500 Stardust, Sliggoo encounter, x1 Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward – x15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward – Goomy Encounter
- Claim Reward – x2 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 5,500 XP, Goodra Encounter, x3 Rare Candy
This Special Research challenge costs $1.00 USD or the equivalent in one’s region.
The Goomy Community Day Special Research challenge in Pokemon Go will run alongside the Slumbering Sands event, which gives players an increased chance of obtaining a Shiny Komala.