Pokemon Go GO Battle League Season 4: Dates, rewards, what's new

Pokemon Go's GO Battle League Season 4 is upon us. Here's everything you need to know about the fourth season from the dates and times each league starts, what rewards are on offer, and what's new.

Before we move ahead to Season 4 though, there have been a lot of questions about rewards in the current season. The end-of-season rewards aren't distributed until Season 4 begins.

Season 4 starts on Monday, September 14, 1pm PDT (4pm EDT and 9pm BST). Any rewards you are owed can be found on the Battle Screen. If you reached Rank 7 or higher, then you'll have an Elite Charged TM waiting for you.

Schedule - League dates

As has been the case with all previous seasons in GO Battle League, each of the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues become available at different dates. The schedule for all three leagues and the inaugural Halloween Cup are as follows:

Great League: Monday, September 14, 1pm PDT to Monday, September 28, 1pm PDT

Monday, September 14, 1pm PDT to Monday, September 28, 1pm PDT Ultra League: Monday, September 28, 1pm PDT to Monday, October 12, 1pm PDT - alongside its Premier Cup

Monday, September 28, 1pm PDT to Monday, October 12, 1pm PDT - alongside its Premier Cup Master League: Monday, October 12, 1pm PDT to Monday, October 26, 1pm PDT - alongside its Premier Cup

Monday, October 12, 1pm PDT to Monday, October 26, 1pm PDT - alongside its Premier Cup Halloween Cup: Monday, October 26, 1pm PDT to Tuesday, November 3, 1pm PDT

In the Halloween Cup, only bug, dark, fairy, ghost, and poison-type Pokemon will be eligible. It will have a CP limit of 1,500.

Some of the rewards you can earn include encounters with Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle wearing Halloween costumes.

Rewards

The rewards will be the same as of that from Season 3. The only difference will be the at the end of season where, if you reach Rank 7, you will be gifted an Elite Fast TM as opposed to the charged one.

The full list of Pokemon encounters are as follows:

Pidgeot: Starting at Rank 1

Starting at Rank 1 Galarian Zigzagoon: Starting at Rank 4

Starting at Rank 4 Rufflet: Starting at Rank 8

Starting at Rank 8 Scraggy : Starting at Rank 9

: Starting at Rank 9 Pikachu Libre: Starting at Rank 10

What's new?

The most notable addition to Season 4 is the change in Rank Progression. Rank 2 can be achieved by simply completing a certain number of battles.

Conversely, Ranks 3 through 9 are earned by winning a certain number of battles. However, to reach Rank 10, you'll still need to attain a rating of 3,000.

Other changes include the fact that Stardust can now be earned as a reward while in Ranks 1 to 3. You continue earning Stardust in Ranks 4 to 10 but can also earn TMs and a Raid Pass, too.

One thing that is remaining the same though, to the delight of Pokemon Go trainers everywhere, is there will be no walking requirement for Season 4. It has yet to be announced if it will return for Season 5 - let's hope it doesn't.

With the fifth season still several weeks away, not a lot is known about it. However, it has been confirmed it will be much shorter than previous seasons with a total duration of three weeks. It begins on Monday, November 9, 1pm PST.