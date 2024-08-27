Pokemon Go: Go All Out event – Galar Starters, Stonjourner, dates, & bonuses

Niantic and The Pokemon Company have announced the next Pokemon Go season – Max Out – alongside a selection of fun events to kickstart your adventure in Galar.

Pokemon Go: Go All Out introduces players to the Pokemon Sword and Shield starters, with Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble joining the mobile game soon with some Galarian friends.

Everyone eager to see some pals from the Galar region will be happy, as this big event brings over the gigantic Dynamax feature and a touch of Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s best. Plus, we expect to see more in the future.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go: Go All Out event

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the Pokemon Go: Go All Out event runs from Tuesday, September 3, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time.

Pokemon Go: Go All Out Wild Spawns

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during Adventure Week 2024, with those that can appear as Shiny marked with an asterisk:

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Skwovet*

Wooloo*

Dreepy

Stonjourner (Stonjourner is a UK regional exclusive)

Pokemon Go: Go All Out Eggs

The following Pokemon will hatch from Eggs during the event:

5 km Eggs

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

7 km Eggs

Galarian Meowth*

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Slowpoke*

Galarian Farfetch’d*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Galarian Darumaka*

Galarian Yamask*

Galarian Stunfisk*

10 km Eggs

Dreepy

Pokemon Go: Go All Out Field Research encounters

Trainers can encounter the following Pokemon by completing Field Research tasks:

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Skwovet*

Wooloo*

Pokemon Go: Go All Out Collection Challenges

Get ready to catch those Galarian creatures and earn some rewards along the way.

Complete the Galar-themed Collection Challenges to receive Stardust, XP, and additional encounters with Wooloo!

Pokemon Go: Go All Out bonuses

Players can take advantage of the following bonuses during Adventure Week 2024:

2× XP for catching Pokémon

2× XP for evolving Pokémon

Additionally, this event will feature themed PokeStop Showcases where you can show off your Galarian first-partner Pokemon, so be on the lookout for them when it begins.

That’s everything we know so far about the Pokemon Go: Go All Out event. For more Pokemon Go guides, check out our guides to Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour and the current Raid Boss schedule.