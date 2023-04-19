Pokemon Go Global Shaymin Special Research: Start date, Land Forme

The Pokemon Go blog has officially revealed the upcoming Global Shaymin Special Research event, which will be free to all trainers. Here’s everything fans need to know ahead of this Special Research event.

On April 18, 2023, Pokemon Go dataminers uncovered texts surrounding a new Global Research event centered around the Mythical Grass-type Shaymin.

Less than a day later, Niantic officially revealed the event, which confirmed that Land Forme Shaymin will finally make its global debut after appearing as a special encounter for those who attended Pokemon Go Fest 2022.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, this event will make it so trainers around the world can add the elusive Gratitude Pokemon to their Pokedex for free. Here’s everything trainers need to know about Shaymin’s Global Special Research event.

Niantic Pokemon Go fans around the world will finally be able to catch Land Forme Shaymin for free.

When does Pokemon Go’s Global Shaymin Special Research start?

This global Special Research event will be available for all trainers for free starting on April 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM local time. Once the event begins, fans simply need to complete the Special Research tasks to earn an encounter with Shaymin in its Land Forme.

Article continues after ad

Can Pokemon Go players catch Shaymin twice?

Some Pokemon Go fans will remember that Shaymin’s Land Forme originally debuted as part of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, however, only trainers who purchased tickets for the event were able to encounter Shaymin.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thankfully, according to Pokemon Go’s official blog post, “Trainers who caught Shaymin during Pokémon GO Fest 2022 will still be able to access and complete the Special Research, and they will have the opportunity to encounter Shaymin again.”

This means that those players who purchased a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 and completed Land Forme Shaymin’s Customized Special Research will be able to catch the Mythical Pokemon once again just like everyone else.

Article continues after ad

Still, it seems that this upcoming Global event only gives players one new encounter with Shaymin, so trainers should be prepared to catch it.

Niantic hasn’t revealed what tasks players will have to complete to earn their encounter with Shaymin, but it shouldn’t be too long until that information becomes available.