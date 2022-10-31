Pokemon Go glitch gives Dragonite armor and players want the costume

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

A Pokemon Go gym glitch has given the Gen 1 pseudo-legendary Dragonite a sick set of armor, and players want it to be a real costume.

One of the unique features of Pokemon Go compared to the mainline games is that players can often find costumed Pokemon in the wild. These include Pikachu wearing different hats, Pokemon wearing Halloween costumes, and Mewtwo wearing a suit of armor.

These costumes are featured during different events throughout the year, and more and more costumes are added by Niantic with each event.

But one player discovered a glitch that gave Dragonite a suit of armor while defending a gym. And while the visual effect was an accident, players are begging for it to be real.

Pokemon Go armored Dragonite needs to be real

The post came from a Reddit user named radvivek, who took a screenshot of a Team Valor gym. However, the Pokemon inside the gym were stacked on top of one another instead of side by side.

The glitch resulted in a Dragonite being stacked on top of a Golurk giving it the appearance of an armored Pokemon. Radvivek captioned the post, “Who needs Armoured Mewtwo when you’ve got Armoured Dragonite.”

Users in the comments nicknamed the monstrosity “Dragon Knight”, and shared the sentiment that they wanted it to be a real costume in the game.

Others theorized how a Dragonite would even acquire a set of Golurk armor. “I’m not sure which implication is more disturbing, that a Dragonite might somehow kill and wear a golem (classical sense) as armor or that a Golurk might use its ghostly powers to possess a Dragonite.”

Regardless, it’s clear trainers want more costumes like the Armored Mewtwo from 2019. Maybe Niantic will see this post and find a way for an armored Dragonite to make its debut.