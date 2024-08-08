Pokemon Go Giovanni Shadow Legendary battles ranked

Pokemon Go players are occasionally offered the chance to catch powerful Shadow Legendaries by battling Giovanni. These treasures are worth the hard work, but some are better than others.

Shadow variants in Pokemon Go are special in that they have a 20% increase in Attack and a 20% reduction in Defensive stats. They also come with an exclusive move, Frustration, that must be changed via TMs.

Shadow Legendaries are encountered by defeating Giovanni or participating in limited-time Raids, while other Shadow versions can be caught after taking down members of Team Rocket. Players can purify these catches using Stardust and Candy which will grant them better IV values, replace Frustration, and make them easier to power up.

However, players can keep Shadow Pokemon in their unhappy state for the increased Attack stats and use them for other raids and PvP.

Below is a list of the best Shadow Legendary Pokemon players have been able to get from Giovanni over the years, ranked based on their in-game power levels and overall usefulness.

18. Shadow Regigigas

Niantic Shadow Regigigas was available in the October 2023 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Regigigas is the worst Shadow Legendary from this encounter as its Normal typing is not the best for PvP or Raids. It can be a work-horse on a PvP team with its best moveset but needs a great team around them to work.

The Pokemon can be caught at 2,483 CP with 100% IVs, which is the highest on this list. However, the odds of hitting that lottery are low making it a frustrating catch after so much effort.

17. Shadow Suicune

Niantic Shadow Suicune was available in the July 2020 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Suicune has an unfortunately low base CP, with max IVs at 1,704. Much like Regigigas, Suicune doesn’t have the best typing for general PvP use. However, the Pokemon can be useful for raids thanks to the Dark-type moves it can learn.

16. Shadow Cresselia

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Shadow Cresselia was available in the August 2024 Giovanni battle.

This Shadow Legendary has one of the lowest base CP once caught from a raid, maxing out at 1,633 under the best conditions. Its Psychic typing somewhat makes up for its lack of punch and it is much better at PvP than its regular version thanks to its increased Attack.

However, Shadow Cresselia is a bit of a glass cannon and can fall easily to strong attackers.

15. Shadow Latias

The Pokemon Company / Niantic Shadow Latias was available in the April 2022 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Latias is also on the low end in terms of base CP, maxing out at 2,006, and doesn’t stand out compared to its stronger Mega Evolved version. The Pokemon has a lot of competition for PvP and raid slots due to its Dragon/Psychic typing, but it doesn’t surpass many other options.

Shadow Latias would also need a lot of Candy and Stardust to even compare against better solo-typed options.

14. Shadow Moltres

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Shadow Moltres was available in the January 2020 and May 2021 Giovanni battles.

This is the part of the list where all the Shadow Legendary Pokemon become decently powerful. Moltres is a formidable Raid Attacker that can run through entire teams thanks to its move set with Fire Spin and Sky Attack.

The Pokemon will need some time to reach that attacker status however as the highest CP players can catch it at with max IVs is 1,980.

13. Shadow Registeel

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Shadow Registeel was available in the February 2023 Giovanni battle.

The Regis are a difficult category of Shadow Legendary to judge since they are best in purified for PvP, as they have great Defense stats.

However, Shadow Registeel has the worst Defense of the original trio. The Pokmon also has the lowest base CP on this list, coming in at 1,398.

12. Shadow Regice

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Shadow Regice was available in the March 2023 Giovanni battle.

Players can catch Shadow Regice with a base up to CP of 1,784. Once purified, it will be easy to buff out and add to your lineup. Its Ice typing also allows it to counter many of the top options other trainers might throw out.

11. Shadow Regirock

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Shadow Regirock was available in the June 2023 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Regirock is the beefiest of the Regis and is great once purified for general use. The base CP players can catch the Pokemon also up to 1,783. Regirock can be a solid defense anchor thanks to its typing and moveset.

10. Shadow Lugia

The Pokemon Company / Niantic Shadow Lugia was available in the November 2021 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Lugia is a great all-around option for raids, beefing up the Legendary Pokemon’s already high attack. It also has a decent CP number that players can catch with the best IV conditions at 2,115. However, there are simply better options on this list.

9. Shadow Articuno

Niantic Shadow Articuno was available in the November 2019 and March 2021 Giovanni battles.

Shadow Articuno just edges out Lugia thanks to its Ice/Flying typing, making it a decent option for PvP. However, its Attack stat even with the Shadow bump is a little lacking. Its base CP, if captured under the best IV conditions, is 1,743.

8. Shadow Latios

Niantic Shadow Latios was available in the July 2022 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Latios is one of the Dragon and Psychic types that surpasses its sister Latias, thanks to its higher CP and Attack. Lucky players can catch the Legendary at up to 2,178 CP.

7. Shadow Entei

Niantic Shadow Entei was available in the March to July 2020 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Entei is one of the most powerful Fire-type Pokemon in the game and it has some bulk to stick around longer in battle than other options like Moltres. This Pokemon could be caught with up to 1,984 CP.

6. Shadow Zapdos

The Pokemon Company / Niantic Shadow Zapdos was available in the December 2019, April 2021, and June 2021 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Zapdos has a giant move pool that players can pull from and its typing makes it weak to only Ice and Rock moves. It is worth investing as much Candy and Stardust as possible into this Pokemon and making it a cornerstone of a team.

When available, players can catch this Pokemon with up to 2,015 CP.

5. Shadow Ho-Oh

NIANTIC Shadow Ho-Oh was available in the June 2021 Giovanni battle.

Like the other Pokemon that top this list, Shadow Ho-Oh has great typing in Fire and Flying. It also has an incredibly high damage output. Ho-Oh can hand in PvP at the highest levels, purified or not.

Under the best conditions, players might have been able to catch this Pokemon at 2,207 CP.

4. Shadow Kyogre

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Shadow Kyogre was available in the January 2024 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Kyogre is one of the best PvP Pokemon in the game and has one of the highest base CP values of up to 2,351. Although its Water typing might make it lack power, Kyogre can be used as a powerful counter for raids.

3. Shadow Raikou

Niantic Shadow Raikou was available in the February 2020 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Raikou is another Legendary great for PvP and can often be used as a powerful counter in raids. Its base CP is a little lacking even if players caught it at its most powerful, 1,972, however, Raikou’s access to Shadow Ball also makes it a formidable Attacker

2. Shadow Groudon

NIANTIC Shadow Groudon was available in the March 2024 Giovanni battle.

Shadow Groudon has one of the highest base CP at 2,351 if players catch it under the best IV conditions. The Legendary also has a giant move pool which includes Solar Beam, Dragon Tail, and Fire Punch alongside STAB Ground-Type moves.

The Pokemon does, however, have a plethora of weaknesses that make it vulnerable in PvP.

1. Shadow Mewtwo

Niantic Shadow Mewtwo was available in the October 2020 and November 2022 Giovanni battles.

Mewtwo is already a formidable Pokemon and its Shadow version is no different. The Psychic type has access to many different moves making it useful in raids and PvP. Its base CP is also the second highest on this list if players catch it a max IVs at 2,387, allowing it to triumph over the rest of Giovanni’s Shadow Legendaries.

For players looking to see what Shadow Legendary is available in the most recent Giovanni and Team Rocket mission, we have you covered with how to counter their current teams and what you can earn.