Pokemon Go Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

Pokemon Go Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Guide: Weaknesses & best countersDEXERTO
Gigantamax Lapras will debut in Pokemon Go‘s 6-Star raids during its own Max Battle Day, so learn how to take this powerful dual Water/Ice-type beast down using the perfect counters.
Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon are taking over Niantic’s game. However, battling these mighty creatures is no easy task, as 10 to 40 trainers are needed to take them down.
The newest addition to a yet short list of Gigantamax Pokemon is G-Max Lapras, who will join the game with its own Max Battle Day during the Dual Destiny‘s season opening weekend. So, learn which counters to add to your team to take this creature down.
Gigantamax Lapras weaknesses in Pokemon Go
As a dual Water/Ice-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Lapras is weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type attacks, so you should focus on those while building your team. On the other hand, it is only resistant to fellow Water and Ice-type moves, so avoid using them.
As it’s known, only Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon are eligible in Max Battles. Luckily for players, even though these creatures are still very new to the game, there are a few good Grass and Fighting choices they can rely on to take G-Max Lapras down.
Gigantamax Lapras best counters
These are some of the best counters to take down Gigantamax Lapras in Pokemon Go:
|POKEMON
|SPRITE
|BEST MOVESET
|Toxtricity (Dynamax or Gigantamax)
|Spark & Wild Charge / G-Max Stun Shock
|Machamp (Dynamax)
|Counter & Dynamic Punch
|Falinks (Dynamax)
|Counter & Superpower
|Gengar (Dynamax or Gigantamax)
|Lick & Focus Blast / G-Max Terror
|Dubwool (Dynamax)
|Double Kick & Wild Charge
|Venusaur (Dynamax or Gigantamax)
|Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant / G-Max Vine Lash
|Rillaboom (Dynamax)
|Razor Leaf & Grass Knot
|Greedent (Dynamax)
|Bullet Seed & Trailblaze
As mentioned before, because the Dynamax and Gigantamax mechanics are so recent, there are not plenty of Pokemon to pick from.
The absolute best choices are Dyanamx/Gigantamax Toxtricity and Dynamax Machamp. Venusaur is also a good option, but G-Max Lapras can deal super effective damage to Grass types with Ice moves. If don’t have either, you can go with the rest of the selection and try to challenge Gigantamax Lapras with a bigger group of trainers.
As the pool of available Dynamax or G-Max Pokemon increases, our recommendations will change.
How to get Gigantamax Lapras in Pokemon Go
Gigantamax Lapras’ Max Battle Day will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.
During that time, G-Max Lapras will appear as a 6-Star Max Battle boss. However, unlike regular Raids, Max Battles are in-person-only encounters, meaning Remote Raid Passes cannot be used. Plus, rather than spawning in standard Gyms, Gigantamax, and Dynamax battles are confined to Power Spots.
To enter a Gigantamax battle you must pay 800 Max Particles, which can be collected from visiting such Power Spots daily. If you fail to defeat the Max Battle boss, the MPs will be returned so you can try again.
It’s worth noting that these special creatures cannot be caught in their gigantic forms, so after defeating Gigantamax Lapras, players will have the opportunity to try and catch a regular Lapras with the Gigantamax ability.
Gigantamax Lapras CP in Pokemon Go
As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Gigantamax Lapras has during a Max battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.
|Max Battle Boss CP
|TBD
|CP range once captured
|1435 – 1509
|Rain/Snow weather CP range
|1794 – 1886
|Lapras max CP (Level 50)
|2985
Gigantamax Lapras stats & moves
As a dual Water/Ice-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Lapras has the following stats:
|ATTACK
|DEFENSE
|STAMINA
|CP
|165
|174
|277
|2985
Fast Moves
- Ice Shard (Ice/STAB)
- Frost Breath (Ice/STAB)
- Water Gun (Water/STAB)
Charged Moves
- Ice Beam (Ice/STAB)
- Blizzard (Ice/STAB)
- Dragon Pulse (Dragon)
- Hydro Pump (Water/STAB)
- Surf (Water/STAB)
- Skull Bash (Normal)
- G-Max Resonance (Ice/STAB)
Can Gigantamax Lapras be Shiny?
Yes, Gigantamax Lapras can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as this special variant will debut on the very same day. Players can recognize Shiny Gigantamax Lapras by its purple body instead of its usual light blue.
Keep in mind that the odds of spotting a Shiny Pokemon are very slim, so in order to increase your chances, you must challenge as many G-Max Lapras as you can during its time as a Max Battle boss.
That’s everything you need to know about Gigantamax Lapras’ weaknesses and best counters in Pokemon Go. Check out some more guides including the Spotlight Hour schedule and event calendar, as well as the upcoming Community Day.