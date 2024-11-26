Pokemon Go Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day: Date, ticket, & more

Chilly weather is being celebrated with Pokemon Go’s Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day. This Ice-type Pokemon is a powerful pick for your super-sized team, and the Max Battle Day is a great time to grab one and add it to your team.

The Dual Destiny Season in Pokemon Go will be kicking off with a new Gigantamax debut during the Lapras Max Battle Day event. This Six-Star Raid Battle won’t be easy, so players will want to take the time leading up to the event to level their Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon. Gigantamax Charizard will be a particularly useful option for tackling Lapras.

Below is everything you need to know about the Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day in Pokemon Go, including the date, times, bonuses, and details about Max Mushrooms.

Game Freak (via YouTube: Joe Hammer Gaming) Gigantamax Lapras looks like a gentle giant, but is anything but.

The Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day in Pokemon Go will take place on December 8, 2024, and will be active from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

These super-sized Lapras encounters will have an increased chance of being encountered as Shiny, but it is important to note that Gigantamax Pokemon can’t currently be transferred to Pokemon HOME from Pokemon Go.

After defeating Gigantamax Lapras, players will have the opportunity to try and catch a regular Lapras with the Gigantamax ability.

Pokemon Go Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day: Event bonuses

During this event, there will be a number of bonuses active for all players. This includes:

A 1,600 Max Particle limit

All Power Spots will have Gigantamax Battles active

Power Spots will regenerate more frequently

x8 Max Particles can be received from Power Stops

Increased chances of encountering Shiny Lapras

Additionally from December 8, 2024, from 12 AM to 5 PM local time, players will get the following additional bonuses:

2x Max Particles for exploring

1/4 adventuring distance for Max Particles

Event tickets for Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day

In addition to the bonuses received by all players, a Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day ticket will be available in the in-game shop for $5.00 USD (or equivalent pricing for your region). This pass includes an exclusive Time Research as well as additional bonuses.

Timed-Research Bonuses:

1 Max Mushroom

25,000 XP

Ticket Bonuses:

2x XP from Max Battles

Max Particle collection limit of 5,600

It is important to note that the Timed Research from this ticket must be completed by Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 5 PM. Any unclaimed rewards or unfinished tasks will no longer be available following this time.

Pokemon Go Web Store: Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day Double Feature Ticket Box

For those looking to get the most out of this event, the Pokemon Go Web Store will be selling a Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day Double Feature Ticket Box for $7.00 USD (or equivalent pricing for your region). This includes the event ticket, an Aspiring Dragons Research Day Timed Research ticket, and an additional Max Particle Pack.

Max Mushrooms debut in Pokemon Go

During the Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day event, Max Mushrooms will debut. These items temporarily amplify Fast Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Max Moves of Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon. This means that attacks will do double the damage during a Max Battle. Multiple mushrooms can be used to increase the duration the effect is active, but the attack boost will not stack.

Using these mushrooms, players will be sure to get their new, extra-large powerhouse during the Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day event in Pokemon Go.