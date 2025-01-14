Pokemon Go Gigantamax Kingler’s attack power makes it worth hunting

Niantic has confirmed that Gigantamax Kingler is coming to Pokemon Go and fans are excited at its combat potential, thanks to its ridiculous damage output and potential to be a great Max Battle choice.

While Kingler was one of the original 151 from Pokemon Red & Blue and had a place in Ash Ketchum’s team in the anime, it didn’t get much in the way of support over the years. That changed in Pokemon Sword & Shield, when it gained a Gigantamax form, transforming it into a spider crab with a big bubble beard.

As Krabby had appeared in Pokemon Go’s Max Battles, fans had assumed that Gigantamax Kingler was on the way. The official Pokemon Go website finally announced the arrival of the big crab, as it’s coming to the game on February 1, 2025.

While a lot of the Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon added to Pokemon Go haven’t exactly set the fanbase on fire, the appearance of Gigantamax Kinger has excited members of The Silph Road Reddit who are invested in giant hunting, thanks to its incredible attack power.

Gigantamax Kingler will be a monstrous attacker

The excitement comes from Kingler’s attack power, which users have pointed out will outsrip every other Water-type Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon. The only downside is its relatively weak defense.

When comparisng Gigantamax Kingler to Blastoise, one user wrote, “171 vs 240 attack. Massively better as a damage dealer, much worse as a tank.” Another user said, “G-Max Kingler will be able to out damage G-max Blastoise, but Blastoise is more of a tank than Kingler, so you get the trade off of having G-max Kingler as a glass cannon.”

Those worried about being able to farm Gigantamax Kingler will be getting help from a powerful source soon, as Dynamax Legendary Birds of Kanto are on the way. Taking a Dynamax Zapdos into battle will help players overwhelm the royal crustacean.

The battle is going to be tough, even with Dynamax Zapdos, as Gigantamax battles are among the toughest challenges in Pokemon Go, requiring multiple experienced players with tricked out Dynamax ‘Mons who can meet in person.

Gigantamax Kingler will be worth the effort, as its offensive power and G-Max move is going to make it incredibly useful for future Max Battles where Water-types hold the advantage.