Pokemon Go Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Guide: Weaknesses & best counters
A new Max Battle Day is about to start in Pokemon Go and will bring Gigantamax Kingler with it. Learn how to target every weakness of Kanto’s iconic crab so you can hunt off its Shiny version too.
Little by little more Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures are coming over Niantic’s mobile game. The last batch includes the Dynamax versions of the Legendary Birds and both Gigantamax Toxtricity and Lapras.
Now, Pokemon’s favorite crab is about to do the same with its own Max Battle Day. Learn Gigantamax Kingler’s weaknesses and avoid its pincers with our best counters.
Gigantamax Kingler weaknesses in Pokemon Go
As a pure Water-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Kingler is weak only against Electric and Grass-type attacks. This means players will have a reduced Pokemon pool to pick from when building their teams, as only Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures are eligible in Max Battles.
On the other hand, this big crab is resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves, so avoid those at all costs as they won’t deal any significant damage.
Gigantamax Kingler best counters
Luckily for players, even though Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures are still very new to the game, there are a few good Electric and Grass choices they can rely on to take G-Max Kingler down.
|POKEMON
|SPRITE
|BEST MOVESET
|Venusaur (Dynamax or Gigantamax)
|Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant / G-Max Vine Lash
|Toxtricity (Dynamax or Gigantamax)
|Spark & Wild Charge / G-Max Stun Shock
|Rillaboom (Dynamax)
|Razor Leaf & Grass Knot
|Zapdos (Dynamax)
|Thunder Shock & Thunderbolt
|Greedent (Dynamax)
|Bullet Seed & Trailblaze
The absolute best choices are Dynamax/Gigantamax Venusaur, Dynamax Rillaboom, and Dynamax/Gigantamax Toxtricity.
Dynamax Zapdos is a good option too, but because it was just added to the game, players might not be able to fully power it in time.
If don’t have them, you can go with their previous forms or the rest of the selection. Just try to go after Gigantamax Kingler with a bigger group of trainers to avoid being knocked out.
How to get Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon Go
The Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time. During that time, G-Max Kingler will appear as a 6-Star Max Battle boss.
However, unlike regular Raids, Max Battles are in-person-only encounters, which means Remote Raid Passes cannot be used. Plus, rather than spawning in standard Gyms, Gigantamax and Dynamax battles are confined to Power Spots.
To join a Gigantamax battle players must pay 800 Max Particles, which can be collected from visiting such Power Spots daily. If you fail to defeat the Max Battle boss, the MPs will be returned so you can try again.
It’s worth noting that these special creatures cannot be caught in their gigantic forms, so after defeating Gigantamax Kingler, trainers will have the chance to try and catch a regular Kingler with the Gigantamax ability.
Gigantamax Kingler CP in Pokemon Go
As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Gigantamax Kingler has during a Max battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.
|Max Battle Boss CP
|TBD
|CP range once captured
|1540 – 1616
|Rain weather CP range
|1925 – 2020
|Kingler max CP (Level 50)
|3198
Gigantamax Kingler stats & moves
As a pure Water-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Kingler has the following stats:
|ATTACK
|DEFENSE
|STAMINA
|CP
|240
|181
|146
|3198
Fast Moves
- Mud Shot (Ground)
- Metal Claw (Steel)
- Bubble (Water/STAB)
Charged Moves
- Vise Grip (Normal)
- X-Scissor (Bug)
- Water Pulse (Water/STAB)
- Crabhammer (Water/STAB)
- Razor Shell (Water/STAB)
- G-Max Foam Burst (Water/STAB)
Can Gigantamax Kingler be Shiny?
Yes, Gigantamax Kingler can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as Niantic announced this special variant will debut on the very same day the Pokemon does.
Players who challenge Gigantamax Kingler to multiple Max Battles will increase their chances of finding Shiny Gigantamax Kingler, which can be recognized by its green colors (which are usually light orange).
However, keep in mind that the odds of coming across a Shiny Pokemon are very low and there’s no special method to secure an encounter.
That’s everything you need to know about Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon Go. For more on the game, check out our guides to stay updated with the Spotlight Hour schedule and event calendar, as well as the upcoming Community Day.