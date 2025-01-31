Pokemon Go Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Guide: Weaknesses & best counters

A new Max Battle Day is about to start in Pokemon Go and will bring Gigantamax Kingler with it. Learn how to target every weakness of Kanto’s iconic crab so you can hunt off its Shiny version too.

Little by little more Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures are coming over Niantic’s mobile game. The last batch includes the Dynamax versions of the Legendary Birds and both Gigantamax Toxtricity and Lapras.

Now, Pokemon’s favorite crab is about to do the same with its own Max Battle Day. Learn Gigantamax Kingler’s weaknesses and avoid its pincers with our best counters.

Gigantamax Kingler weaknesses in Pokemon Go

As a pure Water-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Kingler is weak only against Electric and Grass-type attacks. This means players will have a reduced Pokemon pool to pick from when building their teams, as only Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures are eligible in Max Battles.

On the other hand, this big crab is resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves, so avoid those at all costs as they won’t deal any significant damage.

Gigantamax Kingler best counters

Luckily for players, even though Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures are still very new to the game, there are a few good Electric and Grass choices they can rely on to take G-Max Kingler down.

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Venusaur (Dynamax or Gigantamax) Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant / G-Max Vine Lash Toxtricity (Dynamax or Gigantamax) Spark & Wild Charge / G-Max Stun Shock Rillaboom (Dynamax) Razor Leaf & Grass Knot Zapdos (Dynamax) Thunder Shock & Thunderbolt Greedent (Dynamax) Bullet Seed & Trailblaze

The absolute best choices are Dynamax/Gigantamax Venusaur, Dynamax Rillaboom, and Dynamax/Gigantamax Toxtricity.

Dynamax Zapdos is a good option too, but because it was just added to the game, players might not be able to fully power it in time.

If don’t have them, you can go with their previous forms or the rest of the selection. Just try to go after Gigantamax Kingler with a bigger group of trainers to avoid being knocked out.

How to get Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon Go

The Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time. During that time, G-Max Kingler will appear as a 6-Star Max Battle boss.

However, unlike regular Raids, Max Battles are in-person-only encounters, which means Remote Raid Passes cannot be used. Plus, rather than spawning in standard Gyms, Gigantamax and Dynamax battles are confined to Power Spots.

NIANTIC

To join a Gigantamax battle players must pay 800 Max Particles, which can be collected from visiting such Power Spots daily. If you fail to defeat the Max Battle boss, the MPs will be returned so you can try again.

It’s worth noting that these special creatures cannot be caught in their gigantic forms, so after defeating Gigantamax Kingler, trainers will have the chance to try and catch a regular Kingler with the Gigantamax ability.

Gigantamax Kingler CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Gigantamax Kingler has during a Max battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Max Battle Boss CP TBD CP range once captured 1540 – 1616 Rain weather CP range 1925 – 2020 Kingler max CP (Level 50) 3198

Gigantamax Kingler stats & moves

As a pure Water-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Kingler has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 240 181 146 3198

Fast Moves

Mud Shot (Ground)

Metal Claw (Steel)

Bubble (Water/STAB)

Charged Moves

Vise Grip (Normal)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Water Pulse (Water/STAB)

Crabhammer (Water/STAB)

Razor Shell (Water/STAB)

G-Max Foam Burst (Water/STAB)

Can Gigantamax Kingler be Shiny?

Yes, Gigantamax Kingler can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as Niantic announced this special variant will debut on the very same day the Pokemon does.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Players who challenge Gigantamax Kingler to multiple Max Battles will increase their chances of finding Shiny Gigantamax Kingler, which can be recognized by its green colors (which are usually light orange).

However, keep in mind that the odds of coming across a Shiny Pokemon are very low and there’s no special method to secure an encounter.

That’s everything you need to know about Gigantamax Kingler in Pokemon Go. For more on the game, check out our guides to stay updated with the Spotlight Hour schedule and event calendar, as well as the upcoming Community Day.