Pokemon Go Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day: Date, ticket & more

Water-type fans can keep expanding their Pokemon Go collection with the arrival of Gigantamax Kingler. Learn everything about the crab’s Max Battle Day, including the ticket price and event bonuses.

After Gigantamax Lapras‘ successful debut last month, it’s time for yet another enormous Water-type Pokemon to join Niantic’s mobile game.

Gigantamax Kingler will be 2025’s first Gigantamax form and will arrive with its own special Max Battle Day. So, check out all the event details and dust off your best Electric-type Pokemon to challenge the foaming crustacean.

The Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time.

During this time, Gigantamax Kingler will appear in 6-Star Max Battles and lucky players that challenge the mighty crab multiple times can increase their chances of finding a Shiny Gigantamax Kingler.

Remember that this form is only temporary, so after defeating Gigantamax Kingler, trainers will have the opportunity to try and catch a regular Kingler with the Gigantamax ability.

Max Mushrooms

The Max Mushrooms are a special item that temporarily doubles all the damage Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon deal in Max Battles, and players who challenge Gigantamax Kingler can make use of them to secure a win.

Max Mushroom can be used from the Item Bag while in a Max Battle lobby. However, keep in mind that using more than one won’t increase the damage multiplier, only the effect’s duration.

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

Event bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the three hours of the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event:

The Max Particle collection limit will be increased to 1,600.

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles.

Power Spots will refresh more frequently.

Players will receive x8 Max Particles from Power Spots.

Additionally, the following bonuses will be active on the event day from 12:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time:

Players will receive x2 Max Particles from exploring.

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles.

Max Battle Day event ticket

For US$ 5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) Pokemon Go players can purchase a ticket to access an event-exclusive Timed Research and extra bonuses.

1 Max Mushroom

25,000 XP

x2 XP from Max Battles

The Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600

The Timed Research will be effective during the three hours the event lasts.

The ticket will be available in the in-game shop until February 1, 2025, at 4:00 PM local time. Players can also purchase one to gift to a friend, but only to those with whom they have reached a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

Pokemon Go Web Store – Max Particle Pack

The Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day will offer a Max Particle Pack bundle that players can purchase for US$ 7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

The Max Particle Pack bundle features six Max Particle Packs, for a total of 4,800 Max Particles. Players can get it at the Pokemon Go Web Store.

That's all you need to know about the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day in Pokemon Go.