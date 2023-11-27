Pokemon Go Gift Tin Cyber Monday deal gets steep 40% discount

Grab a great deal and add some new cards to our collection, with this amazing Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go Gift Tin sale this Black Friday.

While the Pokemon TCG often crosses over directly with mainline Pokemon games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s not often that games outside of the prime releases get a dedicated set. But then, Pokemon Go is a special case.

The Pokemon Company released an incredible Pokemon TCG set all about Pokemon Go, and while stock is scarce nowadays, Best Buy is holding a fantastic Cyber Monday sale. Plus, one discounted product is the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go Gift Tin, an ideal present or a treat for TCG fanatics. Reduced from $19.99 to $11.99, this is a great saving of 40%.

Go grab a Pokemon TCG bargain

For anyone looking to add a couple of Booster Packs to their collection, or just a fan of everyone’s beloved yellow mouse, this Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go Gift Tin comes with one foil promo card and also features a handful of Booster Packs waiting to be opened.

There’s even more included, however, as the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go Gift Tin is also stuffed full with stickers based on some of the Pokemon featured in the Pokemon TCG: Pokemon Go set, such as Snorlax, Chansey, and Pikachu. Pick up this deal as a perfect Holiday gift, or just treat yourself with an adorable collection of Pokemon pals.

