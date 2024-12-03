Pokemon Go Genesect Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters

The Mythical Genesect from the Unova region is returning to Pokemon Go Raid battles to introduce its Chill Drive Shiny form, so learn its weaknesses and best counters to take it down fast.

Genesect is a Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon known for having four alternative forms that can be activated by inserting a Drive in the cannon on its back.

Such Drive determines the type the attack Techno Blast gets. It is usually Normal, but with a different drive, it can become a Fire, Ice, Electric, or even Water-type move.

Article continues after ad

On this occasion, Genesect will appear with the Chill Drive in 5-Star Raids, which means Techno Blast will be an Ice-type move. Keep reading to properly target all its weaknesses in battle.

Genesect weaknesses in Pokemon Go

The Mythical Genesect is a dual Bug/Steel-type Pokemon, so it will be weak to only Fire-type moves. That leaves a very reduced list of options to take on this mighty creature.

Article continues after ad

To make things even harder, Genesect Chill Drive has plenty of resistances including Normal, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy. Plus, it has immunity to Poison. This means you cannot use any of these types, otherwise you’ll have your health bar depleted in a matter of seconds.

Article continues after ad

Genesect best counters

Here are some of the best counters to use against Genesect Chill Drive in Niantic’s mobile game:

POKEMON SPRITE BEST MOVESET Mega Blaziken Fire Spin & Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin & Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin & Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin & Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang & Fusion Flare Entei Fire Spin & Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang & Overheat Infernape Fire Spin & Blast Burn Typhlosion Incinerate & Blast Burn Volcarona Fire Spin & Overheat

We’ve included a mix of Megas, Legendaries, Shadow, and more common Pokemon in the table above, so there should be something for every trainer to use.

If you don’t have any of those counters or their alternate forms, use your strongest Fire-type Pokemon to target Genesect’s weaknesses. Just make sure that they are properly leveled up and have matching movesets.

Article continues after ad

How to get Genesect in Pokemon Go

The only way players can get Genesect with the Chill Drive in Pokemon Go is by defeating it in a 5-Star Raid battle. Luckily for trainers, this Mythical will appear as a Raid Boss from December 3, 2024, until December 12, 2024, to introduce its Chill Drive Shiny variation during the Just My Cup of Tea event.

Article continues after ad

More so, to celebrate the start of the Dual Destiny season, it will also appear in two Raid Hours. One on December 4 and the other on December 11.

Article continues after ad

NIANTIC

Keep in mind that taking down Genesect won’t be easy, as these Raid Bosses are some of the most difficult opponents in the game, and this particular one has plenty of resistances.

If you do manage to defeat this Mythical, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls – based on your performance during the battle – to attempt a catch. Using Golden Razz Berries and landing Excellent Curveball Throws will increase your chances of catching it.

Article continues after ad

Genesect CP in Pokemon Go

As with every Raid Boss in the game, the CP Genesect has during a Raid battle won’t be the same once you manage to catch it after defeating it. Plus, certain types of weather can increase such CP.

Raid Boss CP 47,836 CP range once captured 1833 – 1916 Rain/Snow weather CP range 2292 – 2395 Genesect max CP (Level 50) 3791

Can Genesect be Shiny?

Yes, Genesect can be Shiny in all its forms in Pokemon Go. Thanks to the Just My Cup of Tea event introducing Shiny Genesect Chill Drive to the game, players can now get the five forms in their special variations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

NIANTIC/DEXERTO

All five Shiny Genesect forms look almost the same. Their bodies change from purple to bright red, with the only distinction between them being the color of the drive you insert on their back cannon.

Remember that the odds of finding a Shiny Genesect Chill Drive are very slim, but you can increase your chances by challenging Genesect multiple times during its time as a Raid Boss.

That’s all there is to know about Genesect weaknesses and counters in Pokemon Go Raid battles. Don’t forget to check out our other guides to stay up to date with every Pokemon Go event, including the current Community Day and Spotlight Hours.