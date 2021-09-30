Pokemon Go Genesect (Douse Drive) Raid guide: Counters & weaknesses

Genesect holding a Douse Drive is making its Pokemon Go debut in 5-Star Raids, and you’ll need the best lineup of counters to target this Mythical creature’s weaknesses.

As part of the Secrets of the Jungle event that kicks off October 2021, Genesect will be returning to 5-Star Raid Battles. For just under two weeks, Trainers will get the chance to defeat (and hopefully catch!) this rare Mythical Pokemon.

So what’s different about Genesect when it’s holding a Douse Drive? Its type remains the same, but it has the potential to learn two unique moves. As well as a Water-type version of Techno Blast, it can also learn the Poison-type Gunk Shot.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Genesect (Douse Drive), including its weaknesses and a roundup of the best counters you can take into battle to defeat this powerful Mythical Pokemon.

Counters

Genesect (Douse Drive) counters in Pokemon Go

Counter Fast Move Charged Move Charizard Fire Spin Blast Burn Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Ho-Oh Incinerate Fire Blast Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Moltres Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang Overheat Heatran Fire Spin Flamethrower Flareon Fire Spin Overheat Infernape Fire Spin Blast Burn Arcanine Fire Fang Flamethrower

Genesect (Douse Drive) weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Although this variation of Genesect has the Water-type move Techno Blast, it’s still a Bug/Steel-type, which means it’s only weak against Fire-type moves, giving you a limited amount of counters to work with.

As for its resistances, Genesect (Douse Drive) will have no problem against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, and Steel-type moves, so avoid taking these types of Pokemon into battle.

Advertisement

We’ve listed the best counters in the table above, but if you don’t have any of those, simply focus on taking your most powerful Fire-type Pokemon with matching moves into battle.

Genesect (Douse Drive) moveset in Pokemon Go

Genesect holding a Douse Drive has two potential Fast Moves and five potential Charged Moves in its arsenal, ranging from Bug and Steel to Poison and Water, so there’s a lot to prepare for.

Here are all of Genesect (Douse Drive)’s potential moves in Pokemon Go:

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Metal Claw (Steel)

Gunk Shot (Poison)

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Magnet Bomb (Steel)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Although Genesect (Douse Drive) comes with the Water-type move Techno Blast when caught, the Raid Boss won’t have this attack in its move pool, so your Fire-type counters won’t have to worry about it.

Advertisement

How to catch Genesect (Douse Drive) in Pokemon Go

Like other Legendaries, the only way to catch Genesect (Douse Drive) in Pokemon Go is to defeat it in a 5-Star Raid Battle. You’ll then get a chance to catch it with a limited amount of Premier Balls to throw based on your performance.

Read More: Pokemon Go October Spotlight Hour schedule

Genesect (Douse Drive) will be available to encounter in 5-Star Raid Battles from Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10AM until Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10AM local time, so you’ve got just under two weeks to catch one.

Can Genesect (Douse Drive) be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately, the Shiny variation of Genesect (Douse Drive) is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go.

Niantic rarely debuts a new Legendary or Mythical Pokemon alongside its Shiny variation, so it will likely appear in a future event. We’ll keep you updated when this happens.

Advertisement

That’s everything you need to know about defeating Genesect (Douse Drive) in 5-Star Raids! For more tips to becoming the ultimate Trainer, check out the rest of our Pokemon Go guides below:

Best attackers and defenders | Pokemon Go type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Pokemon Go current Raid bosses