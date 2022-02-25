Pokemon Go Gen 7 Alolan Pokemon finally revealed in datamine

Pokemon Go could finally be getting Alolan Pokemon added to the game soon according to a major datamine. The latest update reveals Niantic has pushed Gen VII ‘mon into files of the mobile title.

The Pokemon Go community was baffled during the August 2021 update when Niantic skipped the Alola region and jumped straight to characters from Sword & Shield’s Galar region instead.

After months of silence and little news, it appears that Alolan Pokemon could finally be arriving in the mobile title soon. Dataminers have discovered that the Sun & Moon Pokedex has been added to the game’s servers.

Will Pokemon Go get Alolan Pokemon soon?

The discovery was first made by the popular Go datamine group PokeMiners. In a statement released to their website, they announced that every single character from Gen VII’s Sun & Moon had been pushed to the mobile title.

Interestingly, it appears that Niantic has not only added every ‘mon from the 2016 RPG but every single Legendary and Ultra Beast as well.

The massive datamine also revealed that the mobile title will integrate Alola’s unique mechanics such as Necrozama’s Normal, Ultra, Dawn Wings, and Dusk Mane forms.

Despite the flood of Gen VII characters being pushed to the game’s servers, it does not mean that their release will be imminent. However, many fans have theorized that the Alola Dex will be announced as a part of the Pokemon Presents presentation on February 27.

Only time will tell whether the highly-anticipated region will be added to the mobile title any time soon. It’s still exciting nonetheless, though, considering the last Pokedex to be patched into Go was Kalos back in 2020.