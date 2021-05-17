Pokemon Go Gardevoir counters, weaknesses, best movesets - Dexerto

The immensely powerful Pokemon from the Hoenn region Gardevoir can be daunting to take on at first. But, using these counters in Pokemon Go can yield incredible results in your battles!

Encountering powerful Pokemon is something most trainers will have to bear with when it comes to Pokemon Go. The popular mobile title has some challenging gym battles within, and certain Pokemon can pose a real problem.

Gardevoir is certainly one of these ‘mons that can be a real threat to your and your Pokemon team. Introduced in generation three, it has remained a fan favorite ever since, due to its powerful moveset and strong special attack rating.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to counter Gardevoir in Pokemon Go here are the best moves and Pokemon to bring into battle!

What type is Gardevoir?

Before we get into the counters to use, it is best to run over what type Gardevoir is so you know what moves work best against this Pokemon. When it was initially added into the mainstream Pokemon games back during Ruby and Sapphire, it was only a Psychic-type Pokemon.

Read More: Pokemon Go Yveltal raid counters

However, when the fairy-typing was added back in during generation six it gained the dual typing of Psychic/Fairy.

What is Gardevoir’s weakness in Pokemon Go?

With a dual-typing, Gardevoir has become weaker to more Pokemon than it was before. Now, it is vulnerable to Poison, Ghost and Steel-type Pokemon moves, which is an interesting combination.

Advertisement

However, keep in mind that dragon-type moves will not affect Gardevoir due to its newly adopted fairy typing.

Gardevoir counters in Pokemon Go

If you are looking to make quick work of the tricky Gardevoir then there are a few Pokemon that will serve best in this situation.

Read More: Pokemon Go current Raid bosses

As well, the moves on these choices are all super-effective against the Psychic/Fairy type for the most part, so you should not have too much trouble taking one down.

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Sprite Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Gengar Lick or Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Deoxys (Attack Form) Poison Jab Zap Cannon Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb

Gardevoir best moveset in Pokemon Go

If you have a Gardevoir and you are looking to use it within battle, there are some moves that excel compared to the rest. Here are the best moves you can bring into battle.

Advertisement

Fast Move – Confusion

Confusion Charge Move – Psychic, Shadow Ball, or Synchronois

Can Gardevoir be shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, indeed Gardevoir has a shiny variant that players will be able to find with some luck in Pokemon Go. Contrary to the regular version, the shiny offers a blue tint with some orange accents.