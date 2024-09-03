Pokemon Go Galar Calling Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Galar Calling Special Research tasks & rewardsThe Pokemon Company
The start of Pokemon Go’s new season has brought with it a new Special Research called Galar Calling.
Max Out is finally upon us, and unsurprisingly, Niantic has introduced a new season-long Special Research to celebrate the introduction of new Galar Pokemon and Dynamax.
This set of Special Research tasks asks Pokemon Go players to make the same decision that Sword and Shield players had to make at the start of that game between Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. That choice has a slight impact on the tasks you’ll need to complete.
Here are all of the Galar Calling tasks so far, as well as the rewards you’ll get for completing them.
How to complete the Galar Calling Special Research
The first step of the Special Research is the same for all trainers, but after that, it branches depending on which Galar starter you choose.
Currently, only the first four pages of tasks are available. The rest will release as the season goes on.
Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for Galar Calling can be found below:
Step 1 of 19
- Catch 8 Pokemon – x3 Charged TM
Rewards: x800 Stardust, 800 XP
Choose Grookey
Step 2 of 19
- Catch 3 Pokemon – x3 Poke Ball
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berry
Rewards: Grookey encounter, 1,000 XP
Step 3 of 19
- Catch 88 Pokemon – 1,000 XP
- Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – x500 Stardust
- Explore 8 km – x20 Grookey Candy
- Evolve a Grookey – x15 Poke Ball
Rewards: x10 Great Balls, 1,500 XP
Step 4 of 19
- Catch 88 Pokemon – 2,000 XP
- Send 8 Gifts to friends – x1,000 Stardust
- Hatch 8 Eggs – x50 Grookey Candy
- Evolve a Thwackey – x3 Rare Candy
Rewards: Grookey encounter, 1,000 XP
Choose Scorbunny
Step 2 of 19
- Catch 3 Pokemon – x3 Poke Ball
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berry
Rewards: Scorbunny encounter, 1,000 XP
Step 3 of 19
- Catch 88 Pokemon – 1,000 XP
- Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – x500 Stardust
- Explore 8 km – x20 Scorbunny Candy
- Evolve a Scorbunny – x15 Poke Ball
Rewards: x10 Great Balls, 1,500 XP
Step 4 of 19
- Catch 88 Pokemon – 2,000 XP
- Send 8 Gifts to friends – x1,000 Stardust
- Hatch 8 Eggs – x50 Scorbunny Candy
- Evolve a Raboot – x3 Rare Candy
Rewards: Wooloo encounter, 2,000 XP
Choose Sobble
Step 2 of 19
- Catch 3 Pokemon – x3 Poke Ball
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berry
Rewards: Sobble encounter, 1,000 XP
Step 3 of 19
- Catch 88 Pokemon – 1,000 XP
- Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – x500 Stardust
- Explore 8 km – x20 Sobble Candy
- Evolve a Scorbunny – x15 Poke Ball
Rewards: x10 Great Balls, 1,500 XP
Step 4 of 19
- Catch 88 Pokemon – 2,000 XP
- Send 8 Gifts to friends – x1,000 Stardust
- Hatch 8 Eggs – x50 Sobble Candy
- Evolve a Drizzile – x3 Rare Candy
Rewards: Wooloo encounter, 2,000 XP
That’s everything to know about Galar Calling, so far! We’ll be sure to update this page as more tasks are released.
