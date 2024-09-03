Pokemon Go Galar Calling Special Research tasks & rewards

The start of Pokemon Go’s new season has brought with it a new Special Research called Galar Calling.

Max Out is finally upon us, and unsurprisingly, Niantic has introduced a new season-long Special Research to celebrate the introduction of new Galar Pokemon and Dynamax.

This set of Special Research tasks asks Pokemon Go players to make the same decision that Sword and Shield players had to make at the start of that game between Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. That choice has a slight impact on the tasks you’ll need to complete.

Here are all of the Galar Calling tasks so far, as well as the rewards you’ll get for completing them.

How to complete the Galar Calling Special Research

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

The first step of the Special Research is the same for all trainers, but after that, it branches depending on which Galar starter you choose.

Currently, only the first four pages of tasks are available. The rest will release as the season goes on.

Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for Galar Calling can be found below:

Step 1 of 19

Catch 8 Pokemon – x3 Charged TM

Rewards: x800 Stardust, 800 XP

Choose Grookey

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Step 2 of 19

Catch 3 Pokemon – x3 Poke Ball

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berry

Rewards: Grookey encounter, 1,000 XP

Step 3 of 19

Catch 88 Pokemon – 1,000 XP

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – x500 Stardust

Explore 8 km – x20 Grookey Candy

Evolve a Grookey – x15 Poke Ball

Rewards: x10 Great Balls, 1,500 XP

Step 4 of 19

Catch 88 Pokemon – 2,000 XP

Send 8 Gifts to friends – x1,000 Stardust

Hatch 8 Eggs – x50 Grookey Candy

Evolve a Thwackey – x3 Rare Candy

Rewards: Grookey encounter, 1,000 XP

Choose Scorbunny

The Pokemon Company

Step 2 of 19

Catch 3 Pokemon – x3 Poke Ball

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berry

Rewards: Scorbunny encounter, 1,000 XP

Step 3 of 19

Catch 88 Pokemon – 1,000 XP

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – x500 Stardust

Explore 8 km – x20 Scorbunny Candy

Evolve a Scorbunny – x15 Poke Ball

Rewards: x10 Great Balls, 1,500 XP

Step 4 of 19

Catch 88 Pokemon – 2,000 XP

Send 8 Gifts to friends – x1,000 Stardust

Hatch 8 Eggs – x50 Scorbunny Candy

Evolve a Raboot – x3 Rare Candy

Rewards: Wooloo encounter, 2,000 XP

Choose Sobble

The Pokemon Company

Step 2 of 19

Catch 3 Pokemon – x3 Poke Ball

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon – x5 Pinap Berry

Rewards: Sobble encounter, 1,000 XP

Step 3 of 19

Catch 88 Pokemon – 1,000 XP

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – x500 Stardust

Explore 8 km – x20 Sobble Candy

Evolve a Scorbunny – x15 Poke Ball

Rewards: x10 Great Balls, 1,500 XP

Step 4 of 19

Catch 88 Pokemon – 2,000 XP

Send 8 Gifts to friends – x1,000 Stardust

Hatch 8 Eggs – x50 Sobble Candy

Evolve a Drizzile – x3 Rare Candy

Rewards: Wooloo encounter, 2,000 XP

That’s everything to know about Galar Calling, so far! We’ll be sure to update this page as more tasks are released.

