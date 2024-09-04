Pokemon Go Galar Calling path: Should you pick Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble?

The Galar Calling path is now live in Pokemon Go, allowing players to pick which of the three Generation eight starters they want to adventure with.

Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble all debuted in Go All Out, an event that’s available between September 3 and September 10. This has given players the chance to not just catch the three starters, but also acquire their respective evolutions.

While they can be found in the wild, the easiest way to catch and evolve them is through the Galar Calling special research. However, you can only choose one, leaving trainers with a difficult decision.

Here’s our breakdown of which of the three Galar starters you should choose to get the most value possible, and the biggest benefits of each option.

Should you choose Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble?

In most cases, you’ll want to pick Grookey, as the Grass-type Pokemon evolves into Rillaboom, the most powerful of the three options’ final forms.

Compared to the other final evolutions, Rillaboom has the highest defense and stamina and the second-highest attack stat. Inteleon has the best attack stat, but this gap isn’t big enough to justify how frail it is compared to the Drummer Pokemon.

Dexerto Grookey is the best starter to adventure with for the Galar Calling special research.

Another big reason to pick Grookey is that you will earn a lot of Candy by completing its path. This speeds up the process of acquiring Rillaboom, offering a much faster option than capturing the green primate in the wild.

While Grookey is the best overall pick, none of these final evolutions are top attackers in Pokemon Go. As such, some players may prefer to pick the starter that best covers any weak points in their team: Grookey for Grass, Scorbunny for Fire, or Sobble for Water.

Even just choosing the Galar starter that you happen to like most is a completely viable option. You won’t be missing out on much by not selecting a specific one, so feel free to pick whoever you find the cutest or coolest of the three.

For more Pokemon Go tips, check out the current raid schedule, the best Great League team, Giovanni's lineup, and all the available Tera Raid events.