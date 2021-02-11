Logo
Pokemon Go free Kanto Celebration announced – start date & time, spawn rates, Raids, more

Published: 11/Feb/2021 23:14 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 23:15

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go is getting a free Kanto celebration. The special event takes place after the Kanto Tour and is free for all users. Here is everything you need to know.

Go is gearing up to celebrate the Pokemon series’ 25th anniversary with the Kanto Tour on February 20. The special event costs players $11.99 to participate, and has them re-visiting all 151 monsters from Gen I.

In a surprise announcement on February 11, Niantic revealed a secondary Kanto celebration that will be free to all users. The limited-time festivity will also help Trainers help complete their Red & Green tasks and Challenges.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Kanto Tour.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The February 20 Kanto Tour is basically now extended by a week.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration date & start time

The second celebration will kick off on February 21 at 10:00AM and last until February 27 at 8:00PM local time. Unlike the Kanto Tour, it will cost absolutely nothing to participate in.

Players who log in during the limited time will not only encounter Gen I Pokemon with boosted spawn rates, but will also have Special Research that will lead to rare encounters & Stardust.

According to Niantic, the second event will not only allow more players to participate, but exists to also help Kanto Tour ticket holders complete their tasks and Challenges, which will carry over.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration features

  • Boosted Spawn Rates: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, Magikarp.
  • Pokemon attracted to Incense: Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, Goldeen.
  • 5KM Eggs: Oddish, Bellsprout, Tangela, Dratini, Pichu, Elekid, Magby.
  • Event-exclusive Field Research: Stardust, Doduo, Magnemite, Diglett, Omanyte, Kabuto, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, and Clefairy.
Screenshot of Mewtwo & Legendary Bird Trio raid in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Players can encounter Legendaries such as Mewtwo in the free event.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration Raids

1-Star

  • Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Magikarp, and Dratini.

3-Star

  • Scyther, Pinsir, Machoke, Kadabra, Haunter, Graveler, and Lapras.

5-Star

  • Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration Community Day moves

Trainers who evolve any of the Pokemon to the evolutions listed below will get a special Community Day move. These powerful attacks can only be learned during special occasions, making these ‘mon stronger then their regular versions.

  • Venusaur: Frenzy Plant.
  • Charizard: Blast Burn.
  • Blastoise: Hydro Cannon.
  • Pikachu: Surf.
  • Eeveelutions: Last Resort.
  • Dragonite: Draco Meteor.
Screenshot of Pokemon Go Dratini and Dragonite dex.
The Pokemon Company / Via YouTube: BenTimm1
Pokemon such as Dragonite will get special Community Day moves if evolved during the event.

While the second celebration doesn’t have the Shiny Ditto and Mew rewards featured in the Kanto Tour, $11.99 is a steep price for many Trainers.

If nothing else, the free event gives the entire community a chance to celebrate the Pokemon franchise’s 25th anniversary in the hit mobile title.

First Warzone Season 2 teaser hints at Zombies being added

Published: 11/Feb/2021 22:47

by Brad Norton
Warzone zombie gameplay
Activision

Zombies could be coming back to Warzone in a big way, with players spotting a number of in-game teasers hinting at an upcoming Call of Duty crossover.

Just a few months removed from the popular Zombie Royale playlist, Warzone could be taken over by hordes of the undead once again; players have begun to notice in-game teasers that hint at some kind of zombies integration in the near future.

From unique easter eggs around the map to familiar gameplay effects, it appears as though Warzone has something big in store. The first major teaser appeared on February 11 as players discovered a new machine in the Verdansk hospital.

This enormous contraption appeared in the Warzone Rumble playlist and was more than just a visual hint. There was actually a function for the machine, as players could interact to “activate zombies.”

Various screens around the device further hinted at bigger plans in the works. Zombies easter eggs have long been some of the most elaborate in the gaming industry. Deciphering codes is just one step that players have grown accustomed to over the years and now there are new messages to unravel in Warzone.

A string of letters and numbers repeat on select monitors. We also have a note that reads: “Prove yourself, to the victor, so the spoils.” There’s no telling just what it all means for now, but it’s clear something zombie-related is on its way.

On top of this newly discovered machine, others have also been hit with a familiar effect. August 2020 marked the first in-game teasers for Warzone’s crossover with Black Ops Cold War. Players had their screens taken over by static without any warning. Now, it’s happening again.

This time, players have noticed a near-identical teaser while playing on Rebirth Island. After opening a crate at the beginning of a February 11 match, one player was hit with the static effect as new dialogue played in the background.

While this could be hinting at something completely different, the timing certainly points towards this being another zombies teaser.

For the time being, there’s no telling exactly what’s in store. It could simply be hinting at the return of Zombie Royale, or there could be an entirely new zombie-fuelled experience on the way to Warzone.

Just yesterday Call of Duty leakers hinted at an ‘open-world’ zombie experience coming to Black Ops Cold War. Perhaps this is our first in-game confirmation of the biggest zombies mode yet.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.