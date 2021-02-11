Pokemon Go is getting a free Kanto celebration. The special event takes place after the Kanto Tour and is free for all users. Here is everything you need to know.

Go is gearing up to celebrate the Pokemon series’ 25th anniversary with the Kanto Tour on February 20. The special event costs players $11.99 to participate, and has them re-visiting all 151 monsters from Gen I.

In a surprise announcement on February 11, Niantic revealed a secondary Kanto celebration that will be free to all users. The limited-time festivity will also help Trainers help complete their Red & Green tasks and Challenges.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration date & start time

The second celebration will kick off on February 21 at 10:00AM and last until February 27 at 8:00PM local time. Unlike the Kanto Tour, it will cost absolutely nothing to participate in.

Players who log in during the limited time will not only encounter Gen I Pokemon with boosted spawn rates, but will also have Special Research that will lead to rare encounters & Stardust.

Read More: How to defeat Zapdos in Pokemon Go Kanto Tour



According to Niantic, the second event will not only allow more players to participate, but exists to also help Kanto Tour ticket holders complete their tasks and Challenges, which will carry over.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration features

Boosted Spawn Rates: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, Magikarp.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Weedle, Pikachu, Geodude, Clefairy, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Gastly, Voltorb, Magikarp. Pokemon attracted to Incense: Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, Goldeen.

Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Poliwag, Abra, Seel, Machop, Krabby, Exeggcute, Horsea, Goldeen. 5KM Eggs: Oddish, Bellsprout, Tangela, Dratini, Pichu, Elekid, Magby.

Oddish, Bellsprout, Tangela, Dratini, Pichu, Elekid, Magby. Event-exclusive Field Research: Stardust, Doduo, Magnemite, Diglett, Omanyte, Kabuto, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, and Clefairy.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration Raids

1-Star

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Magikarp, and Dratini.

3-Star

Scyther, Pinsir, Machoke, Kadabra, Haunter, Graveler, and Lapras.

5-Star

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo.

Pokemon Go Kanto Celebration Community Day moves

Trainers who evolve any of the Pokemon to the evolutions listed below will get a special Community Day move. These powerful attacks can only be learned during special occasions, making these ‘mon stronger then their regular versions.

Venusaur: Frenzy Plant.

Frenzy Plant. Charizard: Blast Burn.

Blast Burn. Blastoise: Hydro Cannon.

Hydro Cannon. Pikachu: Surf.

Surf. Eeveelutions: Last Resort.

Last Resort. Dragonite: Draco Meteor.

While the second celebration doesn’t have the Shiny Ditto and Mew rewards featured in the Kanto Tour, $11.99 is a steep price for many Trainers.

Read More: How to beat Moltres in Pokemon Go Kanto Tour



If nothing else, the free event gives the entire community a chance to celebrate the Pokemon franchise’s 25th anniversary in the hit mobile title.