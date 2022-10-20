After 3 years, Pokemon Go is getting ‘global map refresh’ update

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

After three years of waiting, Niantic has announced that it will be refreshing the game’s map, bringing more accuracy and Pokemon spawns.

As Pokemon Go is a mobile game that heavily relies on GPS tracking and motion, having an up-to-date map system is integral to the experience.

However, as many fans are well aware it has been three years since Niantic updated its global map, which directly affects some important gameplay mechanics.

Now, Niantic has finally announced that Pokemon Go will receive another global map refresh, which should bring not only greater map accuracy but increased Pokemon spawn locations as well.

Niantic announces new global map refresh for Pokemon Go

Niantic announced this new update through a blog post on the Pokemon Go website.

The post began by acknowledging it had been three years since the last map update and that “both Pokemon Go and the world around us have changed.”

According to Niantic, players may “notice some changes to the in-game map over the next few weeks” which should do a better job of reflecting the real landscape surrounding trainers.

As for what specifically this map refresh will bring, Niantic detailed the two major aspects this update will change: the Global Map and Pokemon spawns.

In terms of the map itself, it will apparently undergo “a visual refresh” to appear more accurate to one’s surroundings.

Niantic noted that “you may begin to see local changes from recent years appear on the map. This may include the removal of old roads or the appearance of newly constructed buildings.”

In terms of Pokemon spawns, apparently different Pokemon will appear in more places than before.

As an example, the blog post mentioned that trainers in densely populated areas may see more evenly spread out spawn locations, while those in rural areas may see an increased number of Pokemon overall.

With any luck, this global map refresh will help smooth out some of the problems that trainers in developing areas have complained about for nearly three years now.