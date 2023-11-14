Pokemon Go finally gets highly-requested feature after months of player discourse

Pokemon Go players are finally getting access to one of the game’s most requested features after months of waiting.

It’s both a blessing and a curse to see Pokemon Go releasing so many new features. Some allow you to benefit from playing in a group, others will let you explore hidden routes in your location or even show off certain Pokemon thanks to Showcases.

However, with so many new features rolling out, it can be hard to perfect each one and many have had some rather questionable bugs or issues. However, one of the largest frustrations has finally been solved, with one key feature finally being released.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players can now explore Routes in Party Play

When Party Play was announced, many players were thrilled to explore an increase in the game’s cooperative features. After all, it was now possible to complete more challenges and gain an increase in your raid power, which can be vital for some trickier battles. However, that love was quickly shot down after fans realized that the feature wasn’t compatible with Routes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Essentially, if you were at a Party with other players, Routes instantly became off-limits, striking off any potential Zygarde Cell collections and excluding the party from exploring certain locations. Naturally, many were frustrated, arguing that the two features were perfect for each other and that it was “so bad” to see them failing to work.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, as of November 14, 2023, Niantic has fixed this issue, and you can now explore Routes with friends in Party Play. This means you’ll be able to explore new locations in your local area and collect those Cells with friends.

Now, all that many want to see are more Routes in their area – but only time and regular Route acceptance from Niantic will be able to fix that feature issue.