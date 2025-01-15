Pokemon Go finally adds long-requested feature in Ho-Oh Shadow Raid

Niantic has finally taken the opportunity to add one of Pokemon Go players’ most-requested features in the new Ho-Oh Shadow Raid.

Pokemon Go is a curious entity in that it has maintained a dedicated player base since its launch in 2016, but it faces a tremendous amount of criticism. Complaints about “abandoned” mechanics and a refusal to cater to solo players are common talking points in the game’s community.

For as long as the game’s various Raid Battles have existed, trainers who prefer to play alone or live in remote areas have denounced the limitations they face. Now, Niantic has finally taken a step towards appeasing those players.

Article continues after ad

The upcoming Shadow Raid Day event starring the Legendary Ho-Oh will give these players what they’ve been asking for for so long. Pokemon Go’s Shadow Ho-Oh raid will allow players to access it via Remote Raid Passes.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company Traditionally, Pokemon GO’s Shadow Raids require in-person participation.

Pokemon Go will finally let players access SHadow Raids remotely

This is the first time ever players have been able to use a Remote Raid Pass in one of Pokemon Go’s Shadow Raids. These passes allow players to access the Raids from their homes or elsewhere.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For many of Pokemon Go’s Raid Battles, players are required to travel to a specific real-world location to participate. You’ll also need to have a certain number of trainers in order to stand a chance.

Allowing players to enter the Ho-Oh Shadow Raids with Remote Raid Passes opens up the event to fans of the game who may live in remote areas or not have an active community of Pokemon Go players. Based on previous criticism, it’s safe to assume that this is a wise move from Niantic.

Article continues after ad

The Shadow Raid Day in question begins on January 19, 2025, and runs from 2 PM to 10 PM in your local time zone. Players can purchase a premium Event Ticket that will award them increased EXP from Raid Battles and increase the likelihood of a Rare Candy dropping upon completion.