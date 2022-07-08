Pokemon Go Field Notes Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks & rewards

Daniel Megarry . 4 hours ago

The Pokemon Go Field Notes Team Go Rocket Special Research story has arrived, with tasks and rewards leading you to an encounter with the villainous Giovanni.

Alongside exclusive moves for starter Pokemon and the Team Go Rocket Leaders changing their lineups, the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event has a brand new Special Research story to take on.

As the name suggests, the Field Notes Team Go Rocket Special Research story revolves around Team Go Rocket. Completing it will get you a Super Rocket Radar so you can defeat Giovanni and Shadow Latios.

Below, you’ll find details of all of the tasks you need to complete in this Special Research story, as well as the rewards you can unlock along the way.

Niantic Giovanni now has Shadow Latios in his team.

Pokemon Go Field Notes Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Field Notes Team Go Rocket Special Research story:

Step 1 of 6

Win a Raid – Darumaka encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 3 Potions

Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – Galarian Darumaka encounter

Rewards: 1000 XP, 15 Poke Balls & 3 Rare Candies

Step 2 of 6

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 10 Razz Berries

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 10 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust & 10 Great Balls

Step 3 of 6

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 1000 XP

Defeat 5 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 1000 XP

Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy – 1000 XP

Rewards: 2000 XP, 15 Great Balls & 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 6

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – 1500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – 1500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – 1500 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust & 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 5 of 6

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – 5 Max Revives

Rewards: 3000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg & 2 Golden Razz Berries

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Claim Reward! – 2500 XP

Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM & 2 Silver Pinap Berries

To claim the Pokemon Go Field Notes Team Go Rocket Special Research story, you simply need to log in before the Season Of Go ends on September 1, 2022, at 10AM local time.

You can finish this Special Research story in your own time, but it will be easier to complete during the Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend as there will be a boost in Team Go Rocket activity.

