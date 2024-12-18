Pokemon Go Fidough Fetch global event: Dates, event bonus & rewards

The Pokemon Go Fidough Fetch event will see Fidough and Dachsbun’s debut, so here’s what Trainers need to know.

As a part of Pokemon Go’s ongoing Dual Destiny season, which ends in March 2025, Niantic will soon host a global event filled with challenges.

Completing challenges will reward players with Fidough, the canine creature who’s debuting during the event.

In addition to Fidough’s debut, the four-day event promises several levels of rewards, wild encounters featuring the likes of Electrike and Voltorb, and much more. Here’s what players should expect.

In a post on Pokemon Go Live, Niantic confirmed that Fidough Fetch starts on Friday, January 3 at 3:00 PM and ends on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10:00 PM PST.

The Pokemon Company

Event Bonus

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Voltorb and Shiny Electrike.

Global Challenges

During Pokemon Go’s Fidough Fetch event, Trainers can take part in multiple Global Challenges. After completing one Global Challenge, special bonuses that last throughout the remainder of the event will be unlocked, followed by the start of the next challenge.

Level 1 Reward

2× XP for catching Pokemon.

Level 2 Rewards

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

An additional event-themed Field Research task will be available.

The Puppy Pokemon Fidough and its Evolution, Dachsbun, will make their Pokémon GO debuts! Evolving Fidough into Dachsbun will cost 50 Fidough Candy.



Level 3 Rewards

2.5× XP for catching Pokémon.

Additional event-themed Field Research tasks will be available.

Additional Pokémon will appear in the wild.

Hisuian Growlithe*

Some Trainers might even encounter Greavard.

*If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Level 4 Reward

2.5× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Level 5 Rewards

3× XP for catching Pokemon.

3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Level 6 Rewards

4× XP for catching Pokemon.

4× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Fidough can evolve into Dachsbun

Wild Encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild.

Growlithe *

* Voltorb *

* Snubbull *

* Poochyena *

* Electrike *

* Lillipup*

* If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Field Research Task Rewards

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available throughout Pokemon Go’s Fidough Fetch event.

Trainers can complete Field Research tasks to earn Stardust, Poké Balls, Great Balls, and encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

PokeStop Showcases

Players should be on the lookout for Showcases at different PokeStops to enter event-themed Pokemon.