Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Collection Challenge & Field Research tasks

The Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Collection Challenge has arrived, alongside a set of event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete for some great rewards.

Collection Challenges are limited-time quests that require trainers to catch a specific set of Pokemon that are themed around an event. Rewards usually include an Elite Collector Medal and some helpful items.

For the Festival of Colors event, another Collection Challenge has begun. This one requires you to catch the newly-debuted Alolan species, Oricorio, as well as several other Pokemon including Turtwig and Horsea.

Below, you’ll find tips on where to find every Pokemon in the Festival of Colors Challenge, as well as details on the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can unlock by spinning PokeStops.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Collection Challenge explained

You’ll need to catch the following Pokemon to complete the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Slugma Appearing in the Wild Trapinch Appearing in the Wild Drowzee Appearing in the Wild Turtwig Appearing in the Wild Horsea Appearing in the Wild Taillow Appearing in the Wild Gligar Appearing in the Wild Oricorio Appearing in the Wild & as a Field Research task reward

Once you’ve collected all of these Pokemon, you’ll be rewarded with 20000 XP, 3000 Stardust, and an Oricorio encounter. The progress will also be added to your Elite Collector Medal.

How to catch Oricorio in Pokemon Go

Oricorio is making its Pokemon Go debut as part of the Festival of Colors event. There are four styles available, with each one only appearing in specific regions around the world (we’ve got an explainer here).

The only Oricorio style that you need to catch to complete the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge is the one that spawns in your location, so you don’t need to worry about finding all four styles right now.

Read More: All events in Pokemon Go in March

Oricorio can currently be found in the wild, or as a potential reward for completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks – you can see more details about those below.

Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Field Research tasks

Here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks during the Festival of Colors event, as well as the rewards on offer for completing them:

Catch 3 Grass-type Pokemon – Bulbasaur encounter or 20 Mega Venusaur Energy

Catch 3 Fire-type Pokemon – Charmander encounter or 20 Mega Charizard Energy

Catch 3 Water-type Pokemon – Squirtle encounter or 20 Mega Blastoise Energy

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Castform encounter

Catch 8 different species of Pokemon – Burmy encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Oricorio encounter

Hatch an Egg – Alolan Grimer encounter

You can unlock these Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the Festival of Colors event, although they’re given out at random, so you can’t guarantee which one you’ll get.

The Festival of Colors event begins on March 15 at 10am and ends on March 20 at 8pm, so you’ve got six days to complete the Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks.

