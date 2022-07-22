Pokemon Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge rewards

Daniel Megarry . 1 hour ago

Pokemon Go Fest Seattle has arrived and players around the world will be able to take part in an Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge to earn some great rewards.

Following on from the huge global Pokemon Go Fest 2022 event, there are a few in-person events happening in various cities around the world including Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo.

While most of us won’t be able to attend the Go Fest Seattle event in real life, Niantic has a couple of features for all players to enjoy, including a Global Challenge to battle in as many Raids as possible.

There’s also an Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge to complete, and you’ll find details of all the Pokemon you need to catch and the rewards on offer below.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge

These are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Slowpoke Appearing in the wild Krabby Appearing in the wild Staryu Appearing in the wild Qwilfish Appearing in the wild Mantine Appearing in the wild Clamperl Appearing in the wild

When you finish the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 2022 Stardust, a Panpour encounter, and 2 Pinap Berries as a reward.

You don’t need to do anything to claim this Collection Challenge, just visit the Today View menu when you log in to Pokemon Go during the weekend (July 22 to July 24) to track your progress.

There are only a couple of days to complete the Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge, as it comes to an end on July 24, 2022, at 8PM local time, so don’t waste time if you want those rewards.

While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

Type chart | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Field research rewards and tasks | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses