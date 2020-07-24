Pokemon Go Fest Puzzle: Code has been redeemed but there's a second one

In the build up to GO Fest 2020, Niantic have been asking Pokemon Go trainers to channel their inner Detective Pikachu. Over the last week trainers have been asked to decipher a code which would be a redeemable Pokemon Go promo code.

The official Twitter account has been sharing these clues on a regular basis. In total there are 13 to work out with each of them corresponding to a letter within the promo code.

Clues and answers

The 13 clues and respective answers are as follows:

This league of GO Battle League was introduced on March 27, 2020 - Ultra This Pokémon was the first to be able to learn the move Hydro Cannon by evolving on Community Day. - Blastoise This water and electric type Pokémon was featured on the Safari Zone Liverpool art. - Chichou This mythical Pokémon made the wishes of many trainers come true at Pokémon GO Fest 2019! - Jirachi You place one of these in Pokémon GO to attract Pokémon to a Pokéstop. - Lure You need a battle rating of 2100 or higher to reach this rank in GO Battle League. - 9 This Unown form is similar to the 24th letter of the English Alphabet. - X You can bring this many Pokémon in your party to a Raid in Pokémon GO. - 6 This team recently invaded Pokémon GO via balloon! - Rocket This Pokémon was featured in Limited Research in February of 2019. - Clamperl Pokémon GO is this many years old! - 4 If you complete research tasks for this many days in a row, you unlock a Research Breakthrough! - 7 This Pokémon was featured for Community Day in April 2020 - Abra

Code not working

This makes the final code: UBCJL9X6RC47A. However, don't bother trying it because it won't work.

The code only worked for the select few trainers that were quick enough to enter it. The reward for the lucky players that did get it was reportedly as follows:

Premium Battle Pass x2

Super Incubator x2

Incense x2

Star Piece x2

Poke Ball x30

Hyper Potion x10

Lucky Egg x2

Consolation code - can be reedemed

Fortunately there is a consolation code, a runners-up prize if you will, that can be redeemed. This is: 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC

This will give you the following:

Sinnoh Stone x1

Max Potion x10

Ultra Ball x10

If you're using an iPhone it can be redeemed through the official Niantic page. Android users will be able to enter the promo code within the Pokemon Go app.

Pokemon GO Fest 2020 is a two-day event taking place across July 25th and July 26th. It is the first GO Fest event that won't take place in a physical location.