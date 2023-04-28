Pokemon Go Fest Osaka early bird tickets sell out in record time

Two days after tickets for the in-person Pokemon Go Fest Osaka event went on sale, the early bird tickets sold out, leaving fans anxious for general admission sales.

Niantic surprised the Pokemon Go community on April 26 by announcing several in-person GO Fest 2023 events, as well as the dates for the Global Go Fest.

And early bird tickets for each event went on sale shortly after the announcements, allowing players who act fast to purchase their tickets at a discounted rate. But seeing as the events are in London, England, New York, USA, and Osaka, Japan… these trips can take longer than a day to plan.

For anyone planning to participate in the Pokemon Go Fest in-person experiences in Europe or the USA, tickets can be bought at their discounted price until mid-June or until supplies last. However, the same can’t be said for the event in Osaka, Japan.

Pokemon Go Fest Osaka tickets sell out

As reported by taxiun4532, the early bird Pokemon Go Fest Osaka tickets have sold out within two days, which is much faster than previous events. While in-person events do tend to sell out eventually, less than 48 hours is a record for Pokemon Go events.

That said, these are only the early bird tickets as pointed out by LeekDuck. In a new blog post from Pokemon Go, General Admission tickets will go on sale “soon” allowing even more players to purchase access to the event.

While early bird admission was ¥3,000 ($23), players will now have to pay ¥3,500 ($26) for general admission tickets.