Pokemon Go Fest host cities earned mind-blowing amount in 2024

Pokemon Go Fest 2024 was a giant success, with developer Niantic revealing host cities generated hundreds of millions from taking part.

Pokemon Go encourages players to step outdoors and walk through the streets in search of rare mons, Raid Battles, and much more. While this can be done at any time, the Pokemon Go Fest, the biggest event of the year for the game, provides plenty of unique opportunities for users in these select cities.

In 2024, the three cities that Niantic chose to host the Pokemon Go Fest were Sandai (Japan), Madrid (Spain), and New York City (USA).

Article continues after ad

According to a Statista report commissioned directly by Niantic, hosting the Go Fest had a massive economic impact on each city, the study further highlighting how these locations benefited from taking part in the event.

Pokemon Go Fest 2024 generated over $200 million for host cities

Niantic/The Pokemon Company Pokemon Go Fest 2024 was a huge economic and social success.

As stated in the findings, “Pokemon GO Fest generated [more than] $200 million across the three cities that played host,” elaborating further that $61 million of these earnings came from tax revenue.

Article continues after ad

Of the three locations, New York stood out from the pack as the city that gained the most, earning a whopping $126 million, according to the report.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, the report also revealed that on average, each Pokemon Go Fest visitor in New York spent $795 during their time attending the event. Those in Madrid and Sendai spending $669 and $407 respectively as well.

On top of the jaw-dropping economic growth these host cities experienced during Go Fest, the Statista article also pointed out Go Fest had a strong social impact, particularly for Madrid.

“Notably, 59% of attendees traveled from outside Spain, adding significant value to the local economy. Nearly 40% of visitors expressed strong interest in returning to Madrid.”

Article continues after ad

The report added, “From meeting new friends to witnessing marriage proposals, the event created countless moments of connection and joy.”

The Pokemon Go Fest for 2025 will be shaking up locations, with Osaka (Japan), Jersey City (USA) and Paris (France) set to host the in-person event across the summer.