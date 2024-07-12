Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024: Every Route exclusive Pokemon

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 is making use of the Routes mechanic, giving players a better shot at encountering certain ‘mons, so long as they don’t mind following a specific path in their local area.

Poor Mateo, he only wanted Pokemon Go players to come together and experience places as a group. As it stands, some players don’t engage with the Party or Route mechanics that Mateo is tied to, due to how much of a pain they are to use when compared to just catching ‘mons and challenging Gyms.

People who want to catch specific ‘mons during the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 event will have to follow in Mateo’s footsteps, as they have a greatly increased chance of showing up if a player walks on a Route.

Pokemon Go Global Fest 2024 Route Pokemon

Emolga can be seen in Routes during Pokemon Go Global Fest 2024

Pokemon Go Global Fest 2024 will run from July 13 – 14, 2024. During that time, if you follow Routes created by other players, you’ll have a greater chance of encountering the following Pokemon:

Crabrawler

Ducklett

Emolga

It bears mentioning that you won’t have an increased chance of encountering Shiny versions of these Pokemon. Walking a Route during this event simply increases your chances of meeting one of these Pokemon in the wild.

As you’ll be encountering more of the Pokemon, you’ll technically have a better chance of meeting a Shiny or high IV version, due to the wider selection you’ll meet.

Access to these Route Pokemon is a freebie for all people participating in the event. You don’t need to buy a Pokemon Go Global Fest 2024 ticket to reap the benefits of this increased encounter chance on Routes.

If you are heading out to take part in the event, use our Pokemon Go Fest Global tips and tricks guide to help you make the most of your time.