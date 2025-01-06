Pokemon Go Fest 2025’s in-person location could be a Legends: Z-A teaser

Niantic has announced the in-person event locations for Pokemon Go Fest 2025, and one of them could tie into Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is still set to launch in 2025.

Starting with Gen 5, the regions in the Pokemon games were based on areas outside of Japan. Pokemon X & Y were based on France, with the Kalos region adapting Paris and the surrounding areas into Pikachu’s world.

Pokemon Go Fest 2025 will happen throughout the summer, starting in Osaka and continuing into Jersey City. From June 13 to 15, Go Fest will venture into Paris, which is closely connected to an upcoming Pokemon game.

Pokemon Go Fest 2025 is ending in the place that inspired Lumiose City

Pokemon Legends Z-A is meant to be set almost entirely within Lumiose City, as the player will be involved in its development.

Notably, Lumiose City is heavily inspired by Paris, with its Prism Tower being an obvious homage to the Eiffel Tower.

The fact that Pokemon Go Fest 2025’s final in-person event is happening in Paris means that it could have some kind of tie-in to the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is set to launch in 2025 but currently lacks a solid release date or, indeed, a gameplay trailer.

There’s still time for The Pokemon Company to announce more information about Legends Z-A ahead of Go Fest. The next Pokemon Day is due to take place on February 27, while the debut of the Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to happen.

If Pokemon Legends Z-A is set to launch in the summer, then having Go Fest 2025 in Paris could line up perfectly. This would be a great time to add more Kalos Pokemon to the game, as well as introduce some of the missing Mega Evolutions.

Bringing Pokemon Go Fest to Paris in the same year as the Legends Z-A launch doesn’t feel like a coincidence. Pokemon fans from around the world will be descending on the inspiration for Lumiose City, so it will be the perfect time to tie the two games together.