Pokemon Go Fest 2025: Dates, locations & more

A new trio of in-person Pokemon Go events are on the way, as Niantic has announced the dates and locations for Pokemon Go Fest 2025.

Pokemon Go Fest involves physical events in specific cities that are set across multiple days, all followed by a global event where everyone can participate. In the past, these have involved the debut of new Pokemon and forms, such as the introduction of Dawn Wings & Dusk Mane Necrozma in 2024.

The official Pokemon Go social media channels have revealed when and where the 2025 Go Fest will take place, giving diehard and local fans the chance to prepare for some of the biggest events in the game’s calendar.

Niantic has confirmed that the schedule for Pokemon Go Fest 2025 in-person events is as follows:

May 29 – June 1: Osaka, Japan

June 6 – 8: Jersey City, New Jersey

June 13 – 15: Paris, France

Niantic has yet to confirm a worldwide event where players can tackle special Raids and encounters without traveling. It will likely happen shortly after the Paris one finishes its run.

The devs have also not revealed what Pokemon will be appearing in Raids or in the wild during Pokemon Go Fest 2025. However, the final event is happening in Paris. Considering Pokemon Legends Z-A is meant to be released in 2025 and it’s set in Lumiose City, which is based on the City of Love.

So, if Pokemon Legends Z-A is hitting its 2025 release date, then there will likely be Kalos Pokemon appearing in Paris during Go Fest. However, this is currently speculation, and we’ll have to wait for Niantic and The Pokemon Company to reveal more.

That’s all of the information revealed about Pokemon Go Fest 2025 so far. For more guides, check out our strategies on how to beat Team Rocket Leader Giovanni, the current Raid boss schedule, and the 2025 spotlight hours.