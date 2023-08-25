Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Raids schedule & Legendary lineup

The 2023 Global Pokemon Go Fest celebration has arrived and it’s filled with a ton of Raids featuring some powerful Legendary Pokemon among others. We’ve got details of all the Raid Bosses and Legendaries you can battle right here.

Pokemon Go’s biggest event of the year, Go Fest 2023 is finally here! This event will host Special Research stories, new Shiny debuts, and Raids for some incredibly strong Legendary Pokemon.

This year’s biggest Raids will revolve around the new forms for Generation 3’s Legendary Pokemon. Primal Groudon and Kyogre will be available to challenge, along with Mega Rayquaza.

Below, you can find the Raid Boss schedule for both Day 1 (Saturday) and Day 2 (Sunday), as well as details of their weaknesses to help you defeat them

Contents

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Raid schedule (Saturday)

Here are all of the Raid Bosses appearing in Pokemon Go Fest 2023 on Day 1:

Primal Raid Bosses

Image Pokemon Weakness Primal Groudon Ground, Water Primal Kyogre Electric, Grass

3-Star Raid Bosses

Image Pokemon Weakness Snorlax (Cowboy) Fighting

2-Star Raid Bosses

Image Pokemon Weakness Carbink Grass, Ground, Steel, Water

1-Star Raid Bosses

Image Pokemon Weakness Pikachu

(Quartz, Pyrite,

Malachite, Aquamarine) Ground Goomy Dragon, Fairy, Ice

Different Crown Pikachu will appear depending on the current habitat. The habitats and crowns are as follows (All times are listed in local time):

Quartz Terrarium habitat – 10 AM to 11 AM / 2 PM to 3 PM Quartz Crown Pikachu

Pyrite Sands habitat – 11 AM to 12 PM / 3 PM to 4 PM Pyrite Crown Pikachu

Malachite Wilderness Pikachu – 12 PM to 1 PM / 4 PM to 5 PM Malachite Crown Pikachu

Aquamarine Shores – 1 PM to 2 PM / 5 PM to 6 PM Aquamarine Crown Pikachu



Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Raid schedule (Sunday)

Here are all of the Raid Bosses appearing in Pokemon Go Fest 2023 on Day 2:

Mega Raid Boss

Image Pokemon Weakness Mega Rayquaza Rock, Ice, Dragon, Fairy

Primal Raid Bosses

Image Pokemon Weakness Primal Groudon Ground, Water Primal Kyogre Electric, Grass

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, Primal Kyogre and Primal Groundon will be only available from 10 AM to 11 AM local time.

3-Star Raid Boss

Image Pokemon Weakness Snorlax (Cowboy) Fighting

2-Star Raid Boss

Image Pokemon Weakness Carbink Grass, Ground, Steel, Water

1-Star Raid Bosses

Image Pokemon Weakness Pikachu

(Quartz, Pyrite,

Malachite, Aquamarine) Ground Goomy Dragon, Fairy, Ice

Again, different Crown Pikachu will appear depending on the current habitat. The habitats and crowns are as follows (All times are listed in local time):

Quartz Terrarium habitat – 10 AM to 11 AM / 2 PM to 3 PM Quartz Crown Pikachu

Pyrite Sands habitat – 11 AM to 12 PM / 3 PM to 4 PM Pyrite Crown Pikachu

Malachite Wilderness Pikachu – 12 PM to 1 PM / 4 PM to 5 PM Malachite Crown Pikachu

Aquamarine Shores – 1 PM to 2 PM / 5 PM to 6 PM Aquamarine Crown Pikachu



What is the new Mega Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Fest 2023?

Mega Rayquaza will be making its debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2023 through Mega Raids available on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

We’ve got a Mega Rayquaza Raid guide with details of its weaknesses as well as recommendations for the best counters to take into battle to help you defeat it.

Mega Rayquaza is one of the few Legendary Pokemon who can Mega Evolve, so players should absolutely take advantage of this opportunity to catch one for themselves.

While you’re here, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 guides, as well as details on all of the new shinies, to help you get the most out of Pokemon Go Fest 2023.