Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Osaka Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Osaka has arrived with two Special Research quests to work your way through, so here are all of the tasks and rewards you can enjoy.

Ahead of the global Pokemon Go Fest 2023 event, a special in-person event is taking place in Osaka, Japan from August 4 to August 6, 2023. It features two experiences to enjoy: A park experience and a city-wide experience, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

Ticketholders will get two Special Research quests based on these two experiences. The Osaka Park Adventure quest leads to an encounter with the Mythical Diancie, while the Osaka City Sights quest revolves around Mega Rayquaza and Meteorites.

Here’s a breakdown of these two Research quests as well as the different rewards you can earn.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Osaka Park Adventure Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 5

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 2 Incense

Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon – 3 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, Aerodactly encounter, and 2 Egg Incubators

Step 2 of 5

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Dark Jungle habitat – Dewpider encounter

In the Dark Jungle habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Dewpider Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Fairy Garden habitat – Petilil encounter

In the Fairy Garden habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Petilil Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Hypnotic Glacier habitat – Galarian Mr. Mime encounter

In the Hypnotic Glacier habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Mr. Mime Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Volcanic Island habitat – Lucario encounter

In the Volcanic Island habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Lucario Candy

Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, Carbink encounter, and 2 Pinap Berries

Step 3 of 5

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 23 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokemon – 2023 Stardust

Make 3 Great Throws – 2023 XP

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, Diancie encounter, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 23 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2 Star Pieces

Earn 2023 Stardust – 2023 XP

Rewards: 1 Go Fest Sticker, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diancie Avatar Shirt

Step 5 of 5

Mega Evolve Diancie – 3 Rare Candy

Make a new friend – 25 Diancie Candy

Trade Pokemon 3 times – 2 Lure Modules

Rewards: 20 Diancie XL Candy, 5 Diancie Stickers, and a Diamond Avatar Pose

Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Osaka City Sights Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 5

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms – 2 Incense

Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls

Give your buddy 3 treats – 2 Nana Berries

Rewards: 2 Potions, 2 Poffins, and 2 Revives

Step 2 of 5

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2 Max Revives

Use a supereffective Charged Attack – 2 Super Potions

Win a Mega Raid – 2 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 2 Max Potions, 2 Super Incubators, and 2 Max Revives

Step 3 of 5

Hatch 2 Eggs – 2023 Stardust

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 23 Poke Balls

Walk 1km – 2 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 2 Raid Passes, 1 Meteorite, and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Step 4 of 5

Win 1 Raid – 100 Rayquaza Mega Energy

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 23 Poke Balls

Earn 384 Stardust – 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy

Rewards: 2023 Stardust, 150 Mega Rayquaza Energy, and 2 Rare Candy

Step 5 of 5

Mega Evolve Rayquaza – 25 Rayquaza Candy

Battle in a Raid with your Buddy – 2 Star Pieces

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon – 2 Lure Modules

Rewards: 20 Rayquaza XL Candy, 1 Meteorite, and 2 XL Rare Candy

Special shoutout to LeekDuck for help with this information!

