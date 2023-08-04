Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Osaka Special Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Osaka has arrived with two Special Research quests to work your way through, so here are all of the tasks and rewards you can enjoy.
Ahead of the global Pokemon Go Fest 2023 event, a special in-person event is taking place in Osaka, Japan from August 4 to August 6, 2023. It features two experiences to enjoy: A park experience and a city-wide experience, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
Ticketholders will get two Special Research quests based on these two experiences. The Osaka Park Adventure quest leads to an encounter with the Mythical Diancie, while the Osaka City Sights quest revolves around Mega Rayquaza and Meteorites.
Here’s a breakdown of these two Research quests as well as the different rewards you can earn.
Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure tasks & rewards
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Osaka Park Adventure Special Research quest:
Step 1 of 5
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 2 Incense
- Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls
- Catch 10 Pokemon – 3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, Aerodactly encounter, and 2 Egg Incubators
Step 2 of 5
- Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Dark Jungle habitat – Dewpider encounter
- In the Dark Jungle habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Dewpider Candy
- Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Fairy Garden habitat – Petilil encounter
- In the Fairy Garden habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Petilil Candy
- Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Hypnotic Glacier habitat – Galarian Mr. Mime encounter
- In the Hypnotic Glacier habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Mr. Mime Candy
- Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Volcanic Island habitat – Lucario encounter
- In the Volcanic Island habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Lucario Candy
Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, Carbink encounter, and 2 Pinap Berries
Step 3 of 5
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 23 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokemon – 2023 Stardust
- Make 3 Great Throws – 2023 XP
Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, Diancie encounter, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 4 of 5
- Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 23 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2 Star Pieces
- Earn 2023 Stardust – 2023 XP
Rewards: 1 Go Fest Sticker, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diancie Avatar Shirt
Step 5 of 5
- Mega Evolve Diancie – 3 Rare Candy
- Make a new friend – 25 Diancie Candy
- Trade Pokemon 3 times – 2 Lure Modules
Rewards: 20 Diancie XL Candy, 5 Diancie Stickers, and a Diamond Avatar Pose
Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights tasks & rewards
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Osaka City Sights Special Research quest:
Step 1 of 5
- Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms – 2 Incense
- Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls
- Give your buddy 3 treats – 2 Nana Berries
Rewards: 2 Potions, 2 Poffins, and 2 Revives
Step 2 of 5
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2 Max Revives
- Use a supereffective Charged Attack – 2 Super Potions
- Win a Mega Raid – 2 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 2 Max Potions, 2 Super Incubators, and 2 Max Revives
Step 3 of 5
- Hatch 2 Eggs – 2023 Stardust
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 23 Poke Balls
- Walk 1km – 2 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 2 Raid Passes, 1 Meteorite, and 2 Golden Razz Berries
Step 4 of 5
- Win 1 Raid – 100 Rayquaza Mega Energy
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 23 Poke Balls
- Earn 384 Stardust – 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy
Rewards: 2023 Stardust, 150 Mega Rayquaza Energy, and 2 Rare Candy
Step 5 of 5
- Mega Evolve Rayquaza – 25 Rayquaza Candy
- Battle in a Raid with your Buddy – 2 Star Pieces
- Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon – 2 Lure Modules
Rewards: 20 Rayquaza XL Candy, 1 Meteorite, and 2 XL Rare Candy
Special shoutout to LeekDuck for help with this information!
