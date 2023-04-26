Where to get Pokemon Go Fest 2023 London ticket: How to buy, add ons, more

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has officially revealed the dates, times, and locations for Pokemon Go Fest 2023’s Global and in-person events. Here’s how trainers can purchase tickets to the London location.

On April 26, Niantic confirmed when the anticipated Pokemon Go Fest 2023 would occur. The annual celebration allows trainers to participate remotely or in-person. To attend Pokemon Go Fest, players must purchase a ticket.

As for the announced dates, the event will run globally from Saturday, August 26, 2023, until Sunday, August 27, 2023. In 2023, Pokemon Go Fest will take place across three cities – Osaka, New York City, and London. Here’s how trainers can buy tickets to the London option.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 London: How to buy tickets

Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 will happen in London from August 4 to August 6. To attend, sign in to your Pokemon Go account and visit the Pokemon Go website. Then, purchase the special early bird discounted tickets – available now until June 15, 2023. At the time of writing, each ticket costs £32.

At the event, trainers will spend half their day in Brockwell Park and the other half exploring the greater London area. Each purchase includes the Brockwell Park and London experience.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 London add-ons

For an additional price, those interested can buy add-ons to complement their base ticket. If unsure at the time of purchase, trainers can always upgrade their tickets at a later date.

Here’s what the two add-ons entail for £16 each throughout the entire Pokemon Go Fest:

Raid-Lover

Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

5,000 additional XP awarded for completed raids

6 additional candy for catching Pokemon in 5-star and Mega Raids

3 additional Candy XL for catching Pokemon in 5-star and Mega Raids (Trainers level 31+)

Eggthusiast

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance

Increased chance of receiving 10 km Eggs from spinning Pokestops and Gyms

3x Hatch Stardust

3x Hatch XP

3x Hatch Candy

Pokemon Go players can also obtain an extra day for £22. Also, they can pre-order an event-exclusive Pokemon Go Fest 2023 T-shirt for £28.

Will you be attending Pokemon Go Fest 2023? In order to prepare, check out our many guides on the mobile game.

