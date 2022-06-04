Which path to choose in Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Special Research: Catch, Battle or Explore?

The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Special Research story requires players to choose a path, either Catch, Explore, or Battle – but which one is best? Let’s find out!

As well as all the usual Go Fest features like Habitat Hours and the Global Challenge Arena, players who purchase an event ticket from the in-game shop will be able to take part in an exclusive Special Research story.

This Special Research story will eventually lead to an encounter with the Mythical Shaymin, but before you get there, you’ll need to choose a path: Catch, Explore, or Battle, then Relaxed, Standard, or Master difficulty.

Your decision will affect the tasks that appear during the Special Research story, and you can’t change it afterward. So, should you choose Catch, Explore, or Battle in Pokemon Go Fest 2022? Read on to find out…

Contents

Which path is best in Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Special Research?

If you want to finish this Special Research story as quickly as possible, we recommend choosing the Catch path and the Relaxed path, as these two options combined should make it pretty easy to complete.

The rewards for the Catch path aren’t that great, though, so if you’re more bothered about getting high-tier items, choose the Battle path as there are Fast TMs, Charged TMs, and Premium Battle Passes to be had.

It’s worth pointing out that while the Catch, Battle, and Explore paths have slightly different rewards, the difficulty choice won’t affect the rewards you earn, only how difficult or time-consuming each task will be.

Every player is different, though, so if you’re more focused on battling or exploring – or in case you want a more challenging experience – we’ve outlined the differences between each path below.

Go Fest 2022 Special Research: Catch path explained

The Catch path focuses on catching tasks like using items and landing Excellent and Curveball Throws. This may be the easiest choice as you’ll be doing loads of catching during Pokemon Go Fest 2022 anyway.

The main exclusive reward on offer for the Catch path is Incense (there are quite a few of them), as well as some extra catching items like Poke Balls and Berries.

Go Fest 2022 Special Research: Explore path explained

The Explore path is best for players who like getting out and about, with tasks including hatching Eggs and spinning PokeStops. Be aware that there will likely be a lot of walking involved with this option.

Exclusive rewards on offer for the Explore path mostly focus on Eggs, with Incubators, Super Incubators, and Lucky Eggs available to unlock as you go.

Go Fest 2022 Special Research: Battle path explained

The Battle path is all about testing your skills on the battlefield, with tasks like battling Team Go Rocket and taking part in the Go Battle League. This will likely be the most time-consuming option.

Exclusive rewards on offer for the Battle path include Fast TMs, Charged TMs, and Premium Battle Passes. These are (in our opinion) the best rewards you can get.

Which difficulty path to choose in Pokemon Go Fest 2022?

If you just want to complete this Special Research as fast as possible, definitely choose the Relaxed path. If you enjoy a challenge, go with Standard or Master, but remember you can’t change your difficulty.

As an example, Step 5 of the Relaxed Catching path requires you to make 10 Nice Throws, while the Master Catching path requires you to make 20 Great Curveball Throws – which is quite a step up.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you choose a path for the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Special Research story!

We’ve also got Day 1 and Day 2 guides for Pokemon Go Fest 2022, as well as a list of all the new Shinies, rotating Habitat Hours, and Raid Bosses to help you get the most out of the event.