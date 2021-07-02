Pokemon Go Fest 2021 to feature in-person events in 20 cities: locations & schedule

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is fast approaching and this year’s celebration is set to include in-person events across 20 cities. From when it all kicks off to where the big gatherings are taking place, here’s everything there is to know.

Pokemon Go Fest is back for another year of exciting activities and exclusive rewards. From unique research to returning raids and everything in between, here’s a full rundown of what to expect.

However, unlike last year’s event, the 2021 iteration is set to feature in-person activities once again. 20 cities around the world will be hosting large gatherings for local Trainers to meet up and celebrate.

Advertisement

We’ve already got full guides for both days of the event online, but here’s everything you need to know about attending this year’s event in-person.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 schedule

The in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2021 events are set to kick off from Saturday, July 17 at 10AM local time. Each event will run through until 6PM local time, giving Trainers up to eight hours to enjoy the festivities.

During these in-person events, Trainers will be able to explore their city as part of a larger group, gaining access to unique photo ops throughout.

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 locations

A total of 20 cities around the world are expected to join the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 celebrations in-person. All of these will be outdoors and socially distanced.

Advertisement

From Hamburg to Atlanta, all the way to Auckland, this year’s celebration is a global affair. Below is a list of all 20 locations confirmed for in-person events during Pokemon Go Fest 2021.

Europe

Linz, AT

Dresden, DE

Essen, DE

Hamburg, DE

Sevilla, ES

Paris, FR

Warsaw, PL

Bristol, UK

Edinburgh, UK

Liverpool, UK

London, UK

United States

San Francisco, CA

Denver, CO

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

New York City, NY

Nashville, TN

Austin, TX

Seattle, WA

Washington, D.C.

Asia-Pacific

Auckland, NZ

In order to attend events in any of these locations, you have two options. Either check the Events section of your Pokemon Go app, or register here.

All events are free, though only a limited number of people can sign up. So get in quick if you want to head to your local Pokemon Go Fest 2021 celebration.