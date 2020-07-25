Warzone The Last of Us 2 Twitch Speedrunning
Pokemon

Pokemon GO Fest 2020: What's available for non-ticket holders

by Paul Cot
@PokemonGoApp

Share

Pokemon Go

The hugely anticipated Pokemon GO Fest 2020 has begun across most of the world. Trainers will need to purchase a ticket in order to get the full experience, but non-ticket holders can enjoy the festivities, too. We list what non-ticket holders can enjoy.

It will come as no surprise that non-ticket holders will miss out on various features. After all, Niantic are naturally going to offer more rewards and so forth for paying customers.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, GO Fest 2020 is a celebratory Pokemon Go event which everyone can be involved with. So, if you don't want to buy the $14.99 ticket, this is what you have to look forward to.

GO Fest Ticket Non-Ticket
@PokemonGoApp
GO Fest is a play at home edition for 2020...

Ticket vs non-ticket

The following has been confirmed to be active for non-ticket holders:

Advertisement

  • Habitat hour — Pokemon specific to each habitat are spawning more often. However, more sought after species — such as Blastoise and Alolan Grimer — are not. Gible is confirmed, though.
  • Confetti animations — there are specific animations during each habitat; these appears for all trainers.
  • 7km eggs — all 7km eggs are the same for both ticket and non-tickets.
  • Raid Bosses — Raid Battle pool is the same, also.
  • Shiny Pokemon — Shiny Jigglypuff has been confirmed and presumably this means there are plenty of others, too.
  • Gifts — all trainers are expected to be able to open 200 gifts.

Conversely, the following is available to those who have bought tickets only:

  • Special Research — each day's Special Research tasks are for ticket holders only.
  • Rotom Snapshot — Wash-Rotom will appear when taking a GO Snapshot.
  • Incense spawns — Unown G and O, Heatmor, Durant, Seviper and Zangoose spawns.
  • Specific spawns — Vaporeon, Leafeon, Venusaur, Blastoise, Alolan Grimer, Alolan Exeggutor and Alolan Marowak.
  • Boosted Shiny rates.
  • 3 free Remote Raid Passes.
  • Hourly Global Challenge and subsequent bonuses.
  • Gifts containing Rare Candy.

We will update this list as more information becomes available. For the meantime non-ticket holders, make the most of those Gible and Togetic.