Pokemon GO Fest 2020: What's available for non-ticket holders

The hugely anticipated Pokemon GO Fest 2020 has begun across most of the world. Trainers will need to purchase a ticket in order to get the full experience, but non-ticket holders can enjoy the festivities, too. We list what non-ticket holders can enjoy.

It will come as no surprise that non-ticket holders will miss out on various features. After all, Niantic are naturally going to offer more rewards and so forth for paying customers.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, GO Fest 2020 is a celebratory Pokemon Go event which everyone can be involved with. So, if you don't want to buy the $14.99 ticket, this is what you have to look forward to.

Ticket vs non-ticket

The following has been confirmed to be active for non-ticket holders:

Advertisement

Habitat hour — Pokemon specific to each habitat are spawning more often. However, more sought after species — such as Blastoise and Alolan Grimer — are not. Gible is confirmed, though.

Pokemon specific to each habitat are spawning more often. However, more sought after species — such as Blastoise and Alolan Grimer — are not. Gible is confirmed, though. Confetti animations — there are specific animations during each habitat; these appears for all trainers.

— there are specific animations during each habitat; these appears for all trainers. 7km eggs — all 7km eggs are the same for both ticket and non-tickets.

— all 7km eggs are the same for both ticket and non-tickets. Raid Bosses — Raid Battle pool is the same, also.

— Raid Battle pool is the same, also. Shiny Pokemon — Shiny Jigglypuff has been confirmed and presumably this means there are plenty of others, too.

— Shiny Jigglypuff has been confirmed and presumably this means there are plenty of others, too. Gifts — all trainers are expected to be able to open 200 gifts.

Have a #PokemonGOFest2020 Ticket? Be sure to use your Incense! Incense activated during the event will be even better at attracting featured Pokémon. Be sure to collect yours through the Special Research! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 25, 2020

Conversely, the following is available to those who have bought tickets only:

Special Research — each day's Special Research tasks are for ticket holders only.

— each day's Special Research tasks are for ticket holders only. Rotom Snapshot — Wash-Rotom will appear when taking a GO Snapshot.

Wash-Rotom will appear when taking a GO Snapshot. Incense spawns — Unown G and O, Heatmor, Durant, Seviper and Zangoose spawns.

— Unown G and O, Heatmor, Durant, Seviper and Zangoose spawns. Specific spawns — Vaporeon, Leafeon, Venusaur, Blastoise, Alolan Grimer, Alolan Exeggutor and Alolan Marowak.

— Vaporeon, Leafeon, Venusaur, Blastoise, Alolan Grimer, Alolan Exeggutor and Alolan Marowak. Boosted Shiny rates.

3 free Remote Raid Passes.

Hourly Global Challenge and subsequent bonuses.

Gifts containing Rare Candy.

We will update this list as more information becomes available. For the meantime non-ticket holders, make the most of those Gible and Togetic.