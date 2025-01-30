Pokemon Go February 2025 Eggs-pedition Access: Ticket, Timed Research, bonuses & more

Another Eggs-pedition Access ticket has been announced in Pokemon Go, so players can complete new Timed Research tasks to get even more bonuses during February 2025.

Pokemon Go players looking for extra juicy rewards can look forward to the newest Eggs-pedition Access ticket, which will allow them to get some incredibly daily items.

Here’s all the information hardcore players will want to know about the upcoming ticket, including its cost, missions, and bonuses.

The Eggs-pedition Access: February 2025 will run from Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM until Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

Eggs-pedition Access ticket

Pokemon Go trainers can buy an Eggs-pedition Access ticket starting January 31, 2025. It will be available in the in-game store until February 10, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

The ticket will cost US $4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and will help players get the most out of the Dual Destiny season by granting them useful bonuses and daily rewards.

Pokemon Go February 2025 Eggs-pedition Access ticket holders have until Friday, February 28, 2025, at 08:00 PM local time to complete all challenges and cash in all the rewards.

Those who wish to can purchase and gift a ticket to another player. However, to do so, they must have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

NIANTIC

Special bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will be available every day from the moment a player buys a ticket:

Once single-use Incubator awarded for your first PokeStop or Gym spin of the day.

x3 XP awarded for your first catch of the day.

x3 XP awarded for your first PokeStop or Gym spin of the day.

Open up to 50 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokeStop and Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.

As mentioned above, these bonuses will last until February 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

Timed Research

Players who purchase the Eggs-pedition Access ticket for February 2025 will unlock a Timed Research quest which can be completed from Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM until Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

By completing the Timed Research tasks, trainers can earn:

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

We will update this guide with the specific Timed Research tasks as soon as they are revealed.

Pokemon Go Web Store – Ultra Ticket Box

Starting January 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM until February 10, 2025, at 7:59 PM PST, an Ultra Ticket Box will be available for players to purchase in the Web Store, and it will have a cost of US $4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

The Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box will include:

Eggs-pedition Access: February

Early access to the Egg Incubator Backpack avatar item

That’s all you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Eggs-pedition Access February 2025. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.