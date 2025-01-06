Pokemon Go Fashion Week Taken Over event: Team Go Rocket, Shroodle debut, Shadow Palkia

Pokemon Go Fashion Week Taken Over event: Team Go Rocket, Shroodle debut, Shadow PalkiaPokemon Go
Team Go Rocket is set to take over Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2025 with a new ‘mon and focus on saving Shadow Palkia.
Niantic announced the next Fashion Week event for Pokemon Go in early January, which brings Furfrou back into the spotlight yet again.
That’s not the only thing happening during Fashion Week 2025, however, as they’ve just announced a new event that has Team Go Rocket taking over the game at the same time.
Here’s everything we know about Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Taken Over including dates, times, and more.
Fashion Week: Taken Over dates and times
Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Taken Over will begin on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12 am, and will end on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time.
Fashion Week: Taken Over Pokemon Debuts
During the event, the Toxic Mouse Pokemon Shroodle and its evolution, Grafaiai, will make their debut in the game.
Shroodle will be available to hatch from 12 km eggs.
On top of Shroodle’s debut, Croagunk wearing a fashion week costume will appear when you take a snapshot during the event.
Shadow Raids
The following Pokemon will hatch from Shadow Raids during the Fashion Week: Taken Over event:
One-Star Raids
- Shadow Nidoran♀
- Shadow Nidoran♂
- Shadow Totodile
- Shadow Ralts
Three-Star Raids
- Shadow Electabuzz
- Shadow Magmar
- Shadow Wobbuffet
Shadow Nidoran and Ralts may appear in their Shiny forms.
Pokemon Go Fashion Week: Taken Over Shadow Pokemon
Team Go Rocket grunts as well as their leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, will be using different Shadow Pokemon during the event.
- Shadow Taillow
- Shadow Snivy
- Shadow Tepig
- Shadow Oshawott
- Shadow Trubbish
- Shadow Bunnelby
Fashion Week: Taken Over event bonuses
During the event, trainers will have access to the following bonuses:
- Team Go Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons
- Trainers can use a Charged TM to help Shadow Pokemon forget Frustration
Special Research
Special Research will be unlocked as soon as the event starts. Trainers who complete the quest will receive the Super Rocket Radar needed to challenge Giovanni.
Those who successfully beat Giovanni in a battle will receive an encounter with Shadow Palkia.
That’s all you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week: Taken Over event. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.