Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2025 event: Dates & Times, bonuses

Pokemon Go has announced its first event of 2025, Fashion Week, and it’s bringing Furfrou back into the spotlight.

Fashion Week is PoGo’s first event of the new year, and it’s been long-awaited by many fans of the game.

It usually takes place in the fall of every year, but Niantic didn’t release a new version of the event for 2024. Luckily, it’s here yet again for fashionable trainers to enjoy.

Here’s everything we know about Fashion Week 2025, including dates, times, and what to expect.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, Fashion Week 2025 takes place between Friday, January 10, 2025, at 10 am, and Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

Fashion Week 2025 Pokemon debut

During the event, two new costumed Pokemon will debut for trainers to catch, and both of them will be available in their Shiny forms.

Minccino wearing a fashionable costume

Cinccinno wearing a fashionable costume

Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear in the wild during the event. Bruxish is the only ‘mon that isn’t available in its Shiny form during Fashion Week 2025.

Diglett wearing a fashionable costume

Skitty

Buneary

Blitzle

Furfrou

Bruxish

Kirlia wearing a fashionable customer

Raid spawns during Fashion Week 2025

During the event, new Pokemon will hatch from one-star and three-star raids.

One-Star Raids

Shinx wearing a fashionable costume

Minccino wearing a fashionable costume

Furfrou

Three-Star Raids

Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume

Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume

Fashion Week 2025 event bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will be available for trainers to enjoy during Fashion Week 2025:

2x Stardust from catching Pokemon

2x Chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume in the wild

Trainers who complete Field Research tasks will receive the chance to encounter the following Pokemon:

Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume

Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume

Minccino wearing a fashionable costume

Furfrou

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2025 paid Timed Research

For $5.00, trainers will be able to buy a Timed Research quest that will give access to even more Fashion Week encounters.

The Timed Research rewards include XP, Stardust, an even themed avatar pose, and encounters with the following Pokemon:

Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume

Mincinno wearing a fashionable costume

Furfrou

Being a Timed quest, trainers must complete everything and redeem their awards before Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go

That’s all you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week 2025 event. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.