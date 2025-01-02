Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2025 event: Dates & Times, bonuses

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2025 event: Dates & Times, bonusesPokemon Go
Pokemon Go has announced its first event of 2025, Fashion Week, and it’s bringing Furfrou back into the spotlight.
Fashion Week is PoGo’s first event of the new year, and it’s been long-awaited by many fans of the game.
It usually takes place in the fall of every year, but Niantic didn’t release a new version of the event for 2024. Luckily, it’s here yet again for fashionable trainers to enjoy.
Here’s everything we know about Fashion Week 2025, including dates, times, and what to expect.
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2025 dates & times
According to the Pokemon Go blog, Fashion Week 2025 takes place between Friday, January 10, 2025, at 10 am, and Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time.
Fashion Week 2025 Pokemon debut
During the event, two new costumed Pokemon will debut for trainers to catch, and both of them will be available in their Shiny forms.
- Minccino wearing a fashionable costume
- Cinccinno wearing a fashionable costume
Wild Encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will appear in the wild during the event. Bruxish is the only ‘mon that isn’t available in its Shiny form during Fashion Week 2025.
- Diglett wearing a fashionable costume
- Skitty
- Buneary
- Blitzle
- Furfrou
- Bruxish
- Kirlia wearing a fashionable customer
Raid spawns during Fashion Week 2025
During the event, new Pokemon will hatch from one-star and three-star raids.
One-Star Raids
- Shinx wearing a fashionable costume
- Minccino wearing a fashionable costume
- Furfrou
Three-Star Raids
- Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume
- Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume
Fashion Week 2025 event bonuses
Here are the bonuses that will be available for trainers to enjoy during Fashion Week 2025:
- 2x Stardust from catching Pokemon
- 2x Chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume in the wild
Trainers who complete Field Research tasks will receive the chance to encounter the following Pokemon:
- Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume
- Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume
- Minccino wearing a fashionable costume
- Furfrou
Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2025 paid Timed Research
For $5.00, trainers will be able to buy a Timed Research quest that will give access to even more Fashion Week encounters.
The Timed Research rewards include XP, Stardust, an even themed avatar pose, and encounters with the following Pokemon:
- Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume
- Mincinno wearing a fashionable costume
- Furfrou
Being a Timed quest, trainers must complete everything and redeem their awards before Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time.
That’s all you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Fashion Week 2025 event. Stay up to date with the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.