Pokemon Go fans torn over March Community Day teaser

Niantic teased Pokemon Go’s March Community Day by posting an image of footprints, and fans have been losing their minds trying to work out which Pokemon it is.
Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is still underway, but Niantic is already trying to get fans excited for upcoming events, including Pokemon Go’s March Community Day.
But like they’ve done in the past, Niantic didn’t reveal the featured Pokemon right away. Instead, they posted an image of its footprints imprinted onto the ground, leaving fans to speculate what it might be.
While we’re feeling the love during #PokemonGOValentines…we can’t help but wonder what the March #PokemonGOCommunityDay featured Pokémon will be… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LzOllTaONM
The footprints look like they belong to a bird Pokemon. Fans narrowed it down to Fletchling, Natu, Pidgey, Spearow, and Starly. However, it’s led to mixed emotions, with some feeling underwhelmed by the candidates.
“Please tell me I’m very, very wrong,” wrote one fan, who believes it’s Spearow. “Why would they have a Community Day for Spearow when the Kanto Event is this weekend? That just doesn’t make any sense,” added another in response.
Why would they have a community day for spearow when the kanto event is this weekend? That just doesn’t make any sense.
However, others are a little more optimistic. A determined fan dove a little deeper and pointed out that Fletchling seems to be the best fit based on the footprints’ shape and size.
“My bet is on Fletchling,” she wrote. “Starly’s got 3 toes, and the prints don’t seem to line up with pidgey’s or pidove’s logged prints from the game.”
My bet is on Fletchling. Starly’s got 3 toes, and the prints don’t seem to line up with pidgey’s or pidove’s logged prints from the game. pic.twitter.com/ndDrkBHOLI
It’s all speculation until an official announcement is made. However, Niantic has successfully fuelled the flames and sparked a discussion among impassioned fans, which is what a teaser is all about.
It will be interesting to see if it ends up being something fans have already suggested. But there’s always a chance it could be something different that has been forgotten or overlooked.