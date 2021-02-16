Logo
Pokemon Go fans torn over March Community Day teaser

Published: 16/Feb/2021 3:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Go March Community Day
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Niantic teased Pokemon Go’s March Community Day by posting an image of footprints, and fans have been losing their minds trying to work out which Pokemon it is.

Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day Collection Challenge is still underway, but Niantic is already trying to get fans excited for upcoming events, including Pokemon Go’s March Community Day.

But like they’ve done in the past, Niantic didn’t reveal the featured Pokemon right away. Instead, they posted an image of its footprints imprinted onto the ground, leaving fans to speculate what it might be.

The footprints look like they belong to a bird Pokemon. Fans narrowed it down to Fletchling, Natu, Pidgey, Spearow, and Starly. However, it’s led to mixed emotions, with some feeling underwhelmed by the candidates.

“Please tell me I’m very, very wrong,” wrote one fan, who believes it’s Spearow. “Why would they have a Community Day for Spearow when the Kanto Event is this weekend? That just doesn’t make any sense,” added another in response.

However, others are a little more optimistic. A determined fan dove a little deeper and pointed out that Fletchling seems to be the best fit based on the footprints’ shape and size.

“My bet is on Fletchling,” she wrote. “Starly’s got 3 toes, and the prints don’t seem to line up with pidgey’s or pidove’s logged prints from the game.”

It’s all speculation until an official announcement is made. However, Niantic has successfully fuelled the flames and sparked a discussion among impassioned fans, which is what a teaser is all about.

It will be interesting to see if it ends up being something fans have already suggested. But there’s always a chance it could be something different that has been forgotten or overlooked.

Fortnite

Fortnite update 15.40: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 16/Feb/2021 2:17 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 2:30

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite characters battle in Air Royale LTM over update 15.40 patch notes.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has now confirmed the next Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.40, is all set to arrive this week. Here’s all the juicy details, including patch notes, for the update already being dubbed “the most amazing thing ever.”

This patch has had an air of excitement around it since late last week, when Japanese content creator Urara leaked it would be “messy” and “the most amazing thing ever.” The YouTuber, who boasts over a million followers, also tipped Feb. 16 as its upcoming release date — turns out, he was right on the money.

It looks like we’ll be seeing a rush of new content in 15.40 too.

Epic has teased an “unvaulted favorite” set to return alongside new Exotics, two new LTMs — including a popular returning Fortnite mode — and more. There’s also a bundle of bug fixes included in the update, as per usual.

Here’s everything we know about update 15.40, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime, and the February 16 patch notes.

Popular Fortnite game mode "Floor is Lava" is returning in the 15.40 update.
Epic Games
When is the Fortnite v15.40 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.40 update for Tuesday, February 16. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

The upcoming Fortnite update may be a little bigger than usual, as Epic “removes unreleased assets and props being used in some Creative islands.” Once this clear-out is complete, the game file size should be reduced.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.40 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite patch 15.40 early notes

New LTMs: Air Royale, Floor is Lava

Fortnite’s latest patch is set to bring back two of the most popular LTMs, “Floor is Lava” and “Air Royale.”

Floor is Lava was a huge hit when it was added a couple of years ago. The rules are simple. Lava gradually rises from the lowest parts of the map and players need to scurry around to secure themselves onto the high ground.

Air Royale was another popular mode that allows players to live their dream as a Top Gun pilot. It revolves around players fighting in planes, and if they come in contact with the ground, they’ll die instantly.

Become an ace pilot again in Fortnite's returning "Air Royale" playlist.
Epic Games
Fortnite brings back “unvaulted favorite”

Epic has also teased the return of an “unvaulted favorite” set to return in patch v15.40. The Fortnite developers have yet to confirm what this weapon may be, but did suggest it would be a “blast” once it’s finally unleashed.

Considering the “blast” tease, the unvaulted gun could be the Proximity Grenade Launcher (last seen in v10.20) or even the Quad Launcher, which was bundled into the vault way back in v7.20 for being “really overpowered.”

If it’s a throwable or collectable, rather than a weapon, we may see the infamous Proximity Mines resurface in v15.40. Other options also include Remote Explosives, Air Strikes, Dynamite, and more.

Alongside the unvaulted “favorite,” Epic is also adding “more Exotics in stock for allies (and enemies)” to collect throughout the game.

These patch notes are being updated…

Epic has teased Fortnite players will "blast back" with new unvaulted fave.
Epic Games
Fortnite 15.40 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a few bug fixes, as documented on the official Trello board. This patch only has a few solved issues, including for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.40:

General

  • Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.
  • Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).
  • Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Creative Mode

  • Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change Outfits.

Save the World

  • Mythic Lead Survivor portraits appear only as silhouettes.
  • Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

So, there you have it; all the patch notes & planned changes for Fortnite’s fourth Season 5 update. Once the official v15.40 details are released and added to the battle royale, we’ll be the first to let you know.