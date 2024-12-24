Pokemon Go fans tired of Niantic’s “obsession” with bizarre Gen 1 Pokemon

Pokemon Go offered players plenty of different events during the year. However, one certain Pokemon kept popping up in a lot of these celebrations, frustrating fans who were waiting for some new additions.

Another year is about to end and as Niantic analyzes what new content they can offer players, fans are putting their theories – good and bad – over what they’ll get in 2025.

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit took the chance to make a joke by posting a calendar filled with an iconic Gen 1 Pokemon that, for some reason, kept appearing in events over 2024.

Mankey dominates Pokemon Go’s content cycle

This user’s joke shows Mankey being featured in every Raid Hour, Community Day, and other celebrations throughout the month.

This is because Kanto’s monkey was featured in five different events in 2024, including two Community Days, the Spotlight Hour, the Oranguru & Passimian Research Day, and more.

Besides that, according to another user, it has been available in the wild since April 22nd. This would mean players have been spotting Mankey for 70.9% of the year.

The post’s comment section was filled with other players agreeing with the complaint, with one user adding “They need to stop this Mankey obsession, I’ll blow up if I see another Mankey event” and another saying “I hate every Mankey I see”.

Luckily, most of them took it with humor and chipped in. One player jokingly wrote, “Don’t forget Mankey hatch day!”, while another added, “Can’t wait for Mankey research day, Mankey incense day, GBL Mankey weekend, Mankey raid day and all the other events,” as a few jokingly mentioned there were not enough Mankey events.

Despite there being over 850 Pokemon available, Niantic has consistently offered Mankey throughout the year for no specific reason.

Players can only hope that Niantic brings interesting new content to Pokemon Go in 2025. There are still creatures waiting for their debut, as well as Legendaries, Mythicals, and Mega Evolutions.